Electric vehicle charging infrastructure norms revised to boost e-mobility

In order to ensure a steady adoption of electric vehicles, our country needs a robust charging infrastructure. Taking a step in this direction, Power Minister R K Singh has recently approved amendments in guidelines and specifications for charging infrastructure. Earlier guidelines which were issued by the Power Ministry on December 14, 2018, are going to be superseded by the new guidelines. The Power Minister said that the revised guidelines and standards have been introduced while keeping the consumer in mind and have been integrated in sync with the suggestions which were received from various stakeholders.

R K Singh said "We have tried to address the concerns of EV owners in new guidelines," he added and expressed hope that the new guidelines will encourage faster adoption of EVs in the country.

In order to address the issues faced by electric vehicle owners, under the new guidelines, a network of charging infrastructure will be installed in a phased manner throughout the country. Under the same, in cities, it will be ensured that in a grid of 3 km x 3 km, at least one charging station should be available. However, on the highways, a charging station will be installed at every 25 km on both sides of the road.

Under the new guidelines, all megacities which have a population of over four million, according to the 2011 Census, and all the expressways and major highways connected to these megacities, will be covered during the first phase i.e. the initial 1-3 years. In the second phase, from 3-5 years, state capitals, other big cities as well as Union Territories will be covered. Following this, highways which are connected to these will also be covered.

Fast chargers are going to be installed at every 100 km on each side of the highways. This is going to cater to inter-city as well as long-range electric vehicles such as buses and trucks. Most of the electric vehicle owners are going to charge their vehicles either at home or in their offices. Keeping this in mind, permission has been given for private charging at home and offices.

Inputs: PTI