Electric Mini teased with a new unbelievable video hauling a Boeing 777 

Car manufacturers really like to promote their cars by making videos of them towing a large aircraft. Carmakers like Toyota, Porsche, Tesla have all used this marketing gimmick to promote their SUVs. What is different about today is that surprisingly Mini has also gotten on board with this formula with the release of their new teaser for the upcoming Electric Mini.

The video shows the Mini Cooper S E wrapped in a lime green camouflage film hitching itself up to a Boeing 777F Freightliner and it begins to slowly tow the giant aircraft. The plane unladed of fuel and fluids weighs over 150 tons. Of course Mini will not advertise the same towing capacity for the electric car when it is finally introduced, but it does prove one important point and that is that EVs can generate a lot of torque.

The Mini Cooper S E is expected to come with the same battery and powertrain as the BMW i3 models. The i3 is offered with a 168hp option or the more powerful 184hp version with the i3s which develops 270Nm of torque all sent to the rear wheels. It features a 353V, 94Ah Lithium-ion high voltage battery pack, has a maximum range of around 200kms and is also available with a petrol engine as a range extender. The i3 comes with a single gear direct drive transmission which powers the rear wheels. However, looking at all the attempts made by vehicles before, all were all-wheel-drive, which could mean that the Mini Cooper S E could still have some tricks up its sleeve that we don’t know about as yet. The Mini is expected to make its global debut soon and the manufacturer has announced that it will go into production by November 2019 at their manufacturing facility in Oxford.