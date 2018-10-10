Electric Maruti Suzuki WagonR caught testing for the first time! Maruti’s electric car and what to expect

Maruti Suzuki has started testing its electric WagonR and the electric vehicle has been spotted testing for the first time in India. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki WagonR electric has been snapped somewhere in Gurugram by a passerby. The test mule of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki EV can be seen cruising at a decent speed on a highway. The vehicle is seen with tail lamps fitted on the rear bumper that these appear to be LED type. The rear door window design also looks quite stylish ditching the conventional rectangular approach. India's leading carmaker announced yesterday that it has flagged as many as 50 vehicles for the testing. The electric Maruti Suzuki was showcased for the first time at the 2018 MOVE summit that took place in September.

Watch the video of Maruti Suzuki WagonR electric here:





The upcoming Maruti Suzuki electric car is based on the Solio that is currently on sale in the global markets and has the same tall boy design as the WagonR. Currently, there is no exact information available regarding the battery pack or power output of the new Maruti EV but reports on the internet suggest that it will come with a range of 150 km. The top speed of the vehicle is currently unknown. The new Maruti Suzuki electric car will be launched in India sometime in the year 2020.

In terms of safety, expect the new Maruti Suzuki electric car to come with everything that you would normally expect from a conventional budget family car. With that being said, the new EV will come with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD along with dual airbags as standard. Considering the fact that the WagonR has been a hit in the market for years, building a car around the same design language will definitely make Maruti's first ever EV a blockbuster in the Indian market.

Source: Facebook.com/Rickey Dalbehera