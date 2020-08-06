Watch: Electric Maruti 800 with more torque than Mahindra Scorpio and a touchscreen

The Internet is full of reports about the Maruti 800 making a comeback in an electric avatar. We don't vouch for any of those, but we can bring you this neat Maruti 800 EV conversion story. Still a Maruti 800, but packs 378 Nm!

By:Published: August 6, 2020 3:31 PM

electric maruti 800 ev

Maruti 800 holds a special place in the Indian motorist heart, not for its technological advancement but the opposite of it. The next of kin Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 couldn’t really capture the essence of being the ‘800’ and Maruti may not bring this nameplate back anytime soon. But that does not mean that it’ll be forgotten anytime soon either. An electric vehicle specialist based in Pune, Hemank Dabhade shows off his Maruti 800 EV conversion in the video that follows, and to say the least, the project looks very promising.

The last iteration of the Maruti 800 that retailed in India was powered by a 796cc MPFI three-cylinder petrol engine that put out 37 hp and 59 Nm of torque and was paired with a four-speed transmission. The other five-speed variant made 47 hp and 62 Nm of torque. Now though, Dabhade has built an iteration of the Maruti 800 that makes more torque than a Mahindra Scorpio.

Dabhade and his team Northway Motorsport have their project called ‘Maruti 800 EV’ reaching its final stages and have also documented the progress on a four-part video series on a YouTube channel. The team has worked on other EV projects before, such as Chevrolet Beat EV and Honda Activa EV.

Northway Motorsport modified the Maruti 800 as an all-electric car with a two-seat configuration and a rear-wheel-drive system. The electric motor boasts 378 Nm of torque and this combined with the RWD, the little 800 can actually do powerslides (watch towards the end of the video above).

The video focuses on what goes into converting a traditional vehicle into EV – removal of the petrol engine, modifications to the chassis, electric powertrain and drivetrain fitment, cosmetic changes like new spoke rims, front grille, etc.

Also read: Honda Activa electric review: The 95km range, zero maintenance scooter

Hemank and his team worked on the Maruti 800 EV project as a research platform to showcase the potential of aftermarket electric conversions. The driving range of the EV is claimed at about 150 km. Another eye-catching highlight of the conversion is the custom touchscreen infotainment system for real-time battery status, motor temperature, drive modes (forward, neutral, reverse), etc. It also gets HHA (or hill-start assist) to keep the car stationary on a downward slope before it is accelerated.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition launched: Price, specs, features

Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition launched: Price, specs, features

Yamaha R15 V3.0 price in India hiked again: Now pay this much more for KTM RC 125 rival

Yamaha R15 V3.0 price in India hiked again: Now pay this much more for KTM RC 125 rival

Now subscribe to a Tata Nexon Electric for Rs 41,900 per month: How to avail in these five cities

Now subscribe to a Tata Nexon Electric for Rs 41,900 per month: How to avail in these five cities

MoRTH drops 1.2 kg weight limit on helmets: What this means for international helmet brands

MoRTH drops 1.2 kg weight limit on helmets: What this means for international helmet brands

Delhi public transport operators lose Rs 65,000 crore due to COVID-19: Remedy measures suggested

Delhi public transport operators lose Rs 65,000 crore due to COVID-19: Remedy measures suggested

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale: Up to 60% off on tyres, helmets and auto accessories

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale: Up to 60% off on tyres, helmets and auto accessories

Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Ntorq gets costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Ntorq gets costlier in India by this much

Nissan Magnite is true spirit of India on wheels, says future design director

Nissan Magnite is true spirit of India on wheels, says future design director

'Hyundai on WhatsApp' promises these benefits during car servicing: Registers over 1.2 million users

'Hyundai on WhatsApp' promises these benefits during car servicing: Registers over 1.2 million users

Aprilia Storm 125, Vespa scooters available with up to Rs 20,000 cashback in these states

Aprilia Storm 125, Vespa scooters available with up to Rs 20,000 cashback in these states

BMW 320d Sport returns in BS6 guise: C-class rival priced at Rs Rs 42.1 lakh

BMW 320d Sport returns in BS6 guise: C-class rival priced at Rs Rs 42.1 lakh

Ampere battery subscription makes Magnus Pro on-road price lower than ex-showroom: Here's how!

Ampere battery subscription makes Magnus Pro on-road price lower than ex-showroom: Here's how!

2020 KTM 250 Duke launched with 390-style LED headlamp: Prices revised

2020 KTM 250 Duke launched with 390-style LED headlamp: Prices revised

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched at a price of Rs 8.39 lakh: Rivals Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched at a price of Rs 8.39 lakh: Rivals Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta!

Thomas Schafer appointed as new Skoda Auto board chairman

Thomas Schafer appointed as new Skoda Auto board chairman

BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two deliveries begin: 50% off on EMIs

BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two deliveries begin: 50% off on EMIs

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, mileage, images

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, mileage, images

Toyota Urban Cruiser teased: Vitara Brezza based Venue, Sonet rival launch in festive season confirmed

Toyota Urban Cruiser teased: Vitara Brezza based Venue, Sonet rival launch in festive season confirmed

Nissan Magnite interior teased: Funky cabin looks better than Brezza, Nexon in pics

Nissan Magnite interior teased: Funky cabin looks better than Brezza, Nexon in pics

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car - 1600 hp Bugatti Centodieci

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car - 1600 hp Bugatti Centodieci