Hyundai Kona electric India launch timelines confirmed: Likely to be India’s first electric SUV

The Indian arm of the Korean carmaker, Hyundai Motor India has confirmed the launch of its first electric SUV in India in July 2019. The company confirmed that the Hyundai Kona electric SUV will debut in India and will also be assembled here at its Chennai plant. This further means that the company will invest in an all-new assembly line at its plant to assemble the Kona electric SUV that will debut in India as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) units. The price of the Kona electric SUV will be less than Rs 30 lakh confirmed the company.

Hyundai aims to sell about 1000 electric SUVs in India in the first year of its launch and as India gets ready for electric vehicles, it will ramp up the production as and when required. Initially, Hyundai Kona SUV will be sold only in top-10 metro cities before expanding further. Hyundai Kona is not the only electric vehicle in the company's product line-up. It also the electric and hybrid version of its Ioniq brand on which the Kona is based.

Hyundai Motor India is currently gearing up for the launch of all-new Santro. The company will commence the bookings of the all-new Santro on 10th October and will go on sale on 23rd October right at the peak of the festive season. Hyundai's Chennai plant is running full capacities and now the Hyundai will further invest to enhance its manufacturing capacity to 7.5 lakh units per annum by the end of 2018. Hyundai plans to roll out 30,000 units of Kona electric SUV by end 2020. Currently, Hyundai is operating its Chennai plant in 3 shifts, 6 days a week.

Hyundai Kona is already on sale in many global markets and is also available with a 1.6L petrol engine along with the pure electric version. The electric version of Hyundai Konda was also showcased at the recently held MOVE Global Mobility Summit and was explained to PM Narendra Modi. Hyundai Kona electric is likely to be India's first electric SUV to go on sale unless Mahindra launches the electric KUV100 that is scheduled for India launch around the same time. Expect the likes of Nissan Leaf, MG eRX5 to be other big EV launches in India by 2020.