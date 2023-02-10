The Pininfarina Battista is not only the most powerful car ever made in Italy but also the fastest-accelerating car in the world.

The Government of Telangana, as part of the E-Motor Show, unveiled the world’s fastest accelerating car, the ‘Battista’, for the first time in India. The unveiling of Battista at the Hyderabad E-Motor Show as part of the E-Mobility Week, as the city is gearing up for India’s first Formula E Grand Prix on 11 February.

The Battista is designed, developed, and made by Automobili Pininfarina, the Italian luxury car brand wholly owned by Mahindra. The car is not only the most powerful car ever made in Italy, but also officially the fastest-accelerating car in the world.

The car was unveiled by Sujai Karampuri, Director, Electronics, Semiconductors and Advanced Chemistry cell, Government of Telangana in the presence of Gurpratap Boparai, CEO, Europe Business, Mahindra, and Paolo Dellacha, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina.

Speaking at the event, Karampuri said, “I strongly believe that electric vehicles are the future of sustainable mobility, and the state is actively promoting the adoption of electric vehicles for a greener future.”

Boparai said, “Battista represents the pinnacle of technology in electric vehicles in the truest form. As the car is set to participate in the Hyderabad E Prix circuit, it will also mark its debut in India.”

Dellacha said, “We are really excited to be at the Hyderabad E-Motor show. We are strengthening our collaboration with Mahindra Group for the future, and we look forward to sharing more exciting news.”

The Hyderabad E-Motor show is being organised from 8-10th February 2023 at Hitex Exhibition Centre, where commercial EVs, energy storage companies, charging infrastructure and EV components manufacturers, and startups across these segments are displaying their products.