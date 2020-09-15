Electric Hummer to drive diagonally in new Crab Mode! Unveil next month

Crab Mode will allow the Hummer EV to move diagonally, which is a “functionality that is tailor-made for off-roading customers” - a feature enabled by the electric pickup truck’s four-wheel steering capability.

General Motors is set to bring back the Hummer in its electric guise on 20 October. In the meantime, GMC has released another teaser with some very intriguing facts about the upcoming Hummer EV. GM has announced that the electric Hummer will feature something called a Crab Mode which will be facilitated by the vehicle’s all-wheel-steering capability and “is tailor-made for off-roading customers”. More details of the electric behemoth will be revealed next month.

The details of the unveiling of the Hummer EV which was postponed from 20 May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including how to watch it, will be released. Based on the teasers so far, the electric Hummer will come in various body types including SUV and a flatbed truck.

The Hummer EV will come with a massive battery pack to help generate the equivalent of 1,000 hp with a claimed 0-97 km/h in three seconds. There are no speculations on the price yet except that it will be on the premium side of the spectrum with the Tesla Cybertruck as its prime rival that came late last year at a starting price of $39,900.

Production for the GMC Hummer EV is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2021, followed by a launch in 2022. GM will bolster up its Detroit-Hamtramck plant to build the electric pickup truck along with other electric vehicles from some of its other brands.

The Hummer was the civilian version of the US Military vehicle called the Humvee. with the first model based on the original H1. GM, later on, introduced a smaller H2, followed by an even smaller H3. But as the Hummer was a gas guzzler, and meeting emissions would have been difficult, GM pulled the plug on it as demand began to drop in the late 2000s.

