Electric Hindustan Ambassador! DC Design gives India’s iconic Ambassador sleek new makeover

Behold the trusty 'ol Ambassador in a whole new persona. Design house DC Design has had a go at it and it now not only looks futuristic and sleek, but it also has a whole new powertrain - all-electric.

By:Updated: April 6, 2020 11:38:45 AM

electric ambassador dc design

Whether you’re 2000’s born or 90s or 80s or the 70s or before, you know the Hindustan Ambassador as the most Indian car there can be. Mostly known for ferrying government officials, we’ve all had a ride in one of them at some point in a taxi. And now, behold the trusty ‘ol Ambassador in a whole new persona. Design house DC Design has had a go at it and it now not only looks futuristic & sleek, but it also has a whole new powertrain.

So, it is meant to be an all-electric Ambassador and DC Design or DC2 have called it the e-Amby on their Facebook page. Not much is known about the eAmby yet and this a digital render of what can be expected if you do plan to get your Ambassador converted.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

For now, the e-Amby is in its concept stage but DC2 will produce if there is enough interest from the customers. Considering an all-electric powertrain and a modern design, we reckon the e-Amby will not be a very affordable deal. The new e-Amby is quite like the hot-rod Amby concept, developed by DC about a decade ago. It was also showcased at the 2008 Auto Expo.

To say the least though, the eAmby definitely looks good. It combines the Ambassador appeal with ample touch of modern. There’s a new big grille upfront which is peculiar since electric cars don’t really need those. But perhaps a front that looks like a grille is a way of keeping the classic appeal. It also gets new LED headlamps and it has two doors in its concept form. The squared-off wheel arches that flare at the rear go rather will with the multispoke wheels too.

