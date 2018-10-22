Electric Ford Mustang teased for the first time: Future could see Mustang losing its roar?

At first, I was excited to see Bryan Cranston (Walter White from Breaking Bad) in Ford's new minute-long television commercial on how the company is building the future. However, the curiosity shifts within seconds when from nowhere Ford's video (below) showcases a Mustang look alike electric shown at 37 seconds into the video. The car shown very much looks like the Mustang and in the video comes after the transition from the very first generation Ford Mustang to the current 2018 facelift Mustang.

Ford has left us with a lot of questions in this video. The ad shows the new 2019 Ford Mustang racing down the desert highway and soon cutting to an animation of a 5L V8 engine. This is followed by a sequence of a Mustang look-alike car that we have never seen before. The car gets its huge resemblance from the new Mustang but gets a new body-coloured panel with a black-lit emblem to replace the front grille. While this new lit logo is not all-new and we saw on vehicles like Volkswagen I.D Crozz and I.D Buzz and also on the Mercedes-Benz EQ Concept. Most of these concept vehicles have adopted this style to ensure the electric variant looks different than the standard variants.

The teased model could very well be the first petrol-electric hybrid Ford Mustang that is likely to debut in 2020. Ford is being very secretive about this new product and might also surprise us with a crossover based of the Ford Mustang. There is a strong possibility that Ford has just released the teaser of its Mustang-inspired crossover. The new SUVs teaser campaign has already started and this advertisement could be a follow up of the new model.

It is also a bold decision by Ford to place a Mustang emblem on a crossover vehicle with the risk of diluting the model's hard-earned reputation and rich legacy. If true, Ford has indeed openly stated that its new unnamed car's design will take its design cues from the famous sports car. In an interview with Automotive News, Darrel Behmer, the Mustang’s chief engineer had said that if Ford can capitalize on the respect of the Mustang's performance and design then it is indeed a good thing.

Anything further said will be mere speculation and Ford has not confirmed or denied any of these reports. Expect more on these lines at the upcoming LA Motor Show or at the Detroit Motor Show and 2019 CES. Speaking on behalf of Ford, Bryan Cranston concludes saying, "let the other guys (other carmakers) be dreaming of the future, we (Ford) will be the one building it".