Electric feud: MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona Electric comparison

Confused between the newly-launched MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric? Here’s all that you should consider before making a fix between the two.

Electric vehicles are slowly gaining popularity, and carmakers are also showing interest in this new segment. The most recent launch in the Indian electric car space is the new MG ZS EV. While it has been on sale in our market for quite some time now, MG has recently updated the ZS EV with a revised exterior, a bigger battery, and a longer feature list. The ZS EV locks horns with the Hyundai Kona Electric in India. Thus, it makes for a fresh-new comparison story between the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona Electric – Price

The MG ZS EV is the more affordable of the two. The ZS EV starts from Rs. 21.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The Hyundai Kona Electric, on the other hand, retails from Rs. 23.79 lakh, ex-showroom. While the Kona Electric is on sale in just one trim, the ZS EV is available in a total of two trim options, namely, Excite and Exclusive. The higher-spec Exclusive variant of the ZS EV is priced at Rs. 25.88 lakh, ex-showroom.

Models MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona Electric Price Rs. 21.99 lakh Rs. 23.79 lakh

MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona Electric – Range

Another important factor to consider while purchasing an EV is the driving range. Since the charging infrastructure in our country is still at a nascent stage, a bigger range is as crucial as a cheaper price tag. The MG ZS EV leaps ahead in this regard with its claimed range of 461 km, whereas the Hyundai Kona Electric delivers a 452 km claimed range.

Models MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona Electric Range 461 km 452 km

MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona Electric – Motor & Battery

In the updated iteration, the MG ZS EV gets a 50.3 kWh battery pack. It is larger than the Kona Electric’s 39.2 kWh battery pack. Talking of the motor, the ZS EV uses a 174 bhp motor that puts out 280 Nm of max torque. The Kona Electric, on the other hand, features a 134 bhp electric motor, which belts out a rated torque output of 395 Nm.

Models MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona Electric Power 174 bhp 134 bhp Torque 280 Nm 395 Nm Battery 50.3 kWh 39.2 kWh

MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona Electric – Charging Time

To charge these EVs, it requires time, other than a dedicated power source. The Kona Electric can be juiced-up via an AC charger in 6 hours and 10 minutes. With a DC fast charger put to use, the time reduces to just 57 minutes from 0-80 per cent charge. The MG ZS EV takes around 9 hours to charge via AC charger, whereas the DC fast charger juices up the battery to 80 per cent in just 60 minutes.

Models MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona Electric AC Charger 8.5-9 hours 6 hours 10 minutes DC Fast Charger (0-80%) 57 minutes 60 minutes

MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona Electric – Dimensions

Although these cars are emission-free, they are SUVs nonetheless. Hence, they need to have an imposing presence with their beefy dimensions. The MG ZS EV is 4,323 mm long, 1,809 mm wide, and 1,649 mm tall. The Hyundai Kona Electric, however, is 4,180 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,570 mm in height.

Models MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona Electric Length 4,323 mm 4,180 mm Width 1,809 mm 1,800 mm Height 1,649 mm 1,570 mm

