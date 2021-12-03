Automobile industry can boost India’s green effort, here’s how

In the wake of increasing demands, the industries are pacing up to fulfill the production needs. They fail to realize the abundance of toxic gases released into the atmosphere with every production cycle.

Climate change in the past few years has shaken the momentum of our lives to the core. The extreme shifts have already brought havoc with floods, loss of coral reefs, melting glaciers, and global warming. The ongoing degradation of the environment is gradually affecting the planet. With the unprecedented changes and recurrent calamities, the impending environmental crisis isn’t far. As per a study by the Health Effects Institute and the Institute for Health Metric, around 6.65 million people die due to air pollution across the globe.

In the wake of increasing demands, the industries are pacing up to fulfill the production needs. They fail to realize the abundance of toxic gases released into the atmosphere with every production cycle. Over the last decade, our planet has been crammed with cars and other vehicles running on Internal Combustion Engines (ICE). These modes of transport use fuels like petrol and diesel that emit carbon dioxide and other harmful chemicals in the air. An ignored threat for years, this has now become the most significant cause of air pollution. In 2019, air pollution was recorded as the fourth biggest cause of death, surpassing other common chronic illnesses like obesity, high cholesterol, and malnutrition.

India stands in a volatile situation when it comes to air pollution. Research states that India has the highest exposure to air pollution with 83.2 PM2.5 concentrations. The country is a hotbed of air pollution caused by ICE vehicles, coal-fed power plants, industrial releases, etc. As a result, a large number of people are dying due to air pollution-induced cardiovascular diseases and respiratory ailments across the country.

Automobile industry paves way for a green nation

As an important driver of the economy, the automobile sector holds the baton of introducing environmentally friendly practices. One of the significant developments in the industry is the gradual adoption of battery-powered electronic mobility in India. The eco-friendly mechanism eliminates the major climate change hurdles by building a sustainable ecosystem. With the looming risk to the planet, India became a part of the 2015 Paris Climate Summit to keep global warming considerably below 2° C.

Reawakening to the climate concerns, the automobile industry is shifting to electric mobility. It is the only way to reduce the emission of toxic gasses by ICE vehicles. This will be a step towards India’s ambition of inducing carbon-neutrality and becoming a green nation. Besides this, shifting from ICEV to electric mobility will also reduce the depletion of fossil fuels, minimizing the effects of climate change.

With an initiative to boost India’s green effort, the government has started a go-getting plan with National Electric Mobility Mission (NEMM). It will equip the nation to build over 6-7 million electric vehicles. The plan facilitates collaboration with government agencies to procure indigenous manufacturing, infrastructure, and technological capabilities.

Transforming the Indian automobile sector, an increased number of stakeholders are building quality, cost-effective electric mobility. The new-age advanced technology and machinery are undergoing development to meet the country’s need for electric bikes and scooters. While financing and retailing electric vehicles remain an issue, aspiring manufacturers are benefiting from India’s Rs 26,000 crore PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme. It offers incentives on electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles with advanced technology components. This, in turn, is gradually accelerating auto manufacturing for electric vehicles.

For the manufacturing of electric vehicles, lithium cell batteries are a necessity. Ruling out the shortage of Li-batteries, the electric vehicle industry can reap benefits from government-declared incentives worth $ 4.6 billion, primarily for battery manufacturers. As a result, the availability of electric vehicles will increase while subsiding the production cost.

Long unattended, ICE vehicles have contributed significantly to air pollution. They further add to the environmental crisis by increasing road temperature and noise pollution. A shift to electric mobility cuts down pollution, depletion of natural resources while minimizing the effects of climate change like global warming. The gradual adoption of electric vehicles is a step in the direction for a greener India.

Author: Sushant Kumar, CEO & MD, Amo Mobility

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or its employees.

