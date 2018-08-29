Electric Cars in India to get a big boost: Free-public charging essential to promote EVs

FAME II Scheme: It would appear that the second phase of the FAME scheme is set for roll-out on September 7 2018. The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles or FAME were conceptualized in order to catalyse the transition from Internal combustion engines to electrically powered vehicles. FAME II takes forward where phase one of the scheme left off, and according to reports from PTI, a sizeable budget from the Financial Minister’s office has been approved to ensure the scheme goes forward. We had reported earlier that the scheme is expected to have a monetary outlay of Rs 5,500 Crore, and will look to help build a sustainable ecosystem for electric cars.

Speaking on the scheme Union Minister Anant Geete explained, that the biggest concern around electric cars comes with range anxiety and the lack of the charging station infrastructure in India. Through FAME 2, the government will provide charging stations for the electric vehicles in public places and government offices that will be free. Geete hopes that this move will encourage more people to switch to the green energy source.

Mr Geete, the minister for Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises announced that a total of 300 charging stations have already been established around the country more of these will soon follow. The Union minister said, that priority, however, will still be given to public transport, that is in his opinion one of the largest pollution makers. The focus will be put on buses, taxis and three-wheelers, including auto-rickshaws as was the case in Fame 1. Government vehicles are also being considered for a switch to electric as of now.

As we reported earlier, the scheme has already been finalised by an inter-ministerial panel and it will soon be placed before the Union Cabinet for approval, while it is also likely that the prime minister will unveil the scheme at the inaugural session of the 'MOVE', a global mobility summit to be organised here on September 7-8, with several global CEOs of Automotive companies in attendance. Thus far, through the FAME scheme, the Department of Heavy Industry had allocated 455 electric buses to be added across various places in India. This is in addition to the funding of 130 electric buses in Ahmedabad, Himachal Pradesh and Navi Mumbai.