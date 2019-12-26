Electric cars in India that you can buy: Tata Tigor to Hyundai Kona!

India is slowly but surely warming up to the idea of electric cars. Yes, we are still a long way away from electric cars becoming a mainstream phenomenon, but early adopters have shown that there is a market for a product that offers a practical range, decent features and warrants an acceptable price tag. Though there are limited options available in the private electric vehicle arena, the one on offer do come across as viable options depending upon customer needs. In this report, we bring you a list of all the electric cars that are currently available in India and you can buy. We also tell you about their prices, range and charging times. Read along!

Tata Tigor EV

The Tata Tigor EV is available for private as well as commercial buyers in India. For the private buyer, it is available in three variants, XE+, XM+ and XT+. Prices of these fall in the range of Rs 13.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) to Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The electric motor on the Tata Tigor EV offers 40 hp of power along with 105 Nm of peak torque. The battery pack offers a range of 213 km.

Mahindra eVerito

The prices of the Mahindra eVerito falls in the range of Rs 13.17 lakh to Rs 13.53 lakh. For private buyers, it is available only in a single variant i.e. D6. The electric motor on the eVerito produces 41 hp of power along with 91 Nm of peak torque. The battery pack offers a range of 180 km on a single charge.

Hyundai Kona EV

The Hyundai Kona EV's prices fall in the range of Rs 23,71 lakh to Rs 23.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric motor on the Hyundai Kona is capable of churning out 134 hp of power along with 395 Nm of peak torque. According to ARAI, the Kona promises a range of 430 km on a single charge.

Upcoming Electric Cars in India

Though these are the electric cars that you can currently buy in India, the following is a list of upcoming EVs in our country.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Motors is going to launch an electric derivative of the Nexon in India. It prices are expected to fall in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. The electric motor on the Tata Nexon EV is capable of churning out 129 hp of power along with 245 Nm of peak torque. The Nexon EV will promise a range of close to 300 km on a single charge.

MG ZS EV

MG Motors is also going to launch an electric SUV called the ZS EV. Its prices are expected to fall in the range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Its electric motor is capable of churning out 143 hp of power along with 353 Nm of peak torque. The ZS EV will offer a range of 350 km on a single charge.