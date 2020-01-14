Electric cars threaten more than 4 lakh jobs in German automotive industry: Here’s how!

As the automotive industry moves towards electric vehicles, close to 410,000 jobs could be at risk in Germany by 2030 according to a German newspaper Handelsblatt. Out of these, around 88,000 jobs are going to be at risk in the engine and transmission production alone according to a report by the National Platform for the Future of Mobility (NPM), an advisory council for the German government.

Why you may ask! Well, the manufacturing of electric cars requires fewer parts. Not only this, but EVs also require less maintenance in comparison to combustion engines. This is going to result in layoffs. In addition to this, the vehicle production process will be automated even further. And as a result of this, it will not be able to support the current levels of jobs. In the year 2018, the employment in the German car industry reached 834,000. This was the highest reported since 2001.

On the other hand, Germany's main automotive industry body, VDA, which has warned for more job cuts in the year 2020 as a result of a drop in car sales, says that this forecast was unrealistic. In a pressure from the European Union, for cutting down on carbon dioxide emissions, the automotive industry, which is one of the main growth drivers in Germany has been accelerating its plans to launch electric vehicles.

Electric cars have slowly, but surely started to arrive in the mainstream. European countries, where there is some form of supporting infrastructure has seen an increase in EV sales. Even back at home, we have several electric cars lined up for launch. These include premium as well as budget models.

Inputs: Reuters