Electric cars, bike launches in India in 2020: Tata Nexon EV, Tork T6X, Okinawa Oki100 and more

India is moving quickly towards electrification. Last year, we have had several launches and these have mostly proved to be a huge success in our market. It is also a sign that we are evolving as well as adapting rapidly. To this very effect, manufacturers are also quickly bringing in their new electric vehicles to the Indian market. 2020 promises to be the pioneering year in terms of these launches. We, at Express Drives, have compiled a list of electric cars and motorcycles that will be launched in India this year. Most of them have already been spoken about while the others are in the pipeline.

Electric cars coming to India in 2020

Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV has already been unveiled in the Indian market. Tata Motors says that the 39.2kWh li-ion battery will be good for 300+ kilometres and using a fast charger, there will be upto 80 per cent charge in less than an hour. The powertrain will have an eight year or 1.6 lakh kilometre warranty. There are three trims on offer and Tata Motors is expected to price the Nexon EV between Rs 15-17 lakh.

Tata Altroz EV

While the Tata Altroz EV will be showcased in India later this year, it was already displayed at Geneva last year. Similar in dimensions to the regular car and almost looking the same as well, the Tata Altroz EV will be the first hatchback to be launched in India. It is also expected to have the Ziptron technology that underpins the Nexon EV. This means the same warranty and possibly the powertrain too. We believe the Altroz EV prices will start from Rs 10 lakh and there will be three trims too.

Maruti Futuro-E

This is again a micro-SUV concept and one that will be showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. Unlike other micro SUVs that Maruti is betting big on, the Futuro-E will be a pure electric version. While it is too early to speak about the range and other details, what we know is that Maruti has been testing this electric powertrain under the garb of the Wagon R EV. We expect the car to have a 200km range and be mostly used as an urban runabout. It will also pave the way for future electric vehicles from Maruti Suzuki. Expect a price around Rs 8-10 lakh.

Maruti WagonR EV

The Maruti WagonR EV was showcased in 2019 and MSIL had already said that they are testing the vehicle on public roads. However, recent reports suggest that the WagonR EV has been put on hold. We expect Maruti Suzuki to make a formal announcement about the WagonR EV sometime later this year, with commercial sales starting immediately after. The WagonR EV will be the testing bed and will mostly be for the fleet operators. It is expected to be priced around Rs 8-10 lakh as well.

Mahindra eKUV100

Mahindra has been refining its electric technology from quite sometime. It is in fact the pioneer in this field. The eKUV100 then will be the company's replacement for the e2O hatchbacks. It is being claimed that the eKUV100 will have 16kWh li-ion battery whereas the motor will produce 54hp of power and 120Nm. The range will be around 140km while charging time will be less than six hours. Expect Mahindra to launch the eKUV100 at the Auto Expo 2020. The price could be in the same range as the Futuro-E.

Mahindra XUV300 electric

Last year, a leaked presentation showed that the Mahindra XUV300 electric is in the works. This car will taken on the Nexon EV. A 150kW battery is expected to be used in this SUV and it will mostly have a range upwards of 250km. Mahindra is expected to add a few more features than the regular XUV300. The price range will be the same as that of the Nexon - Rs 15-17 lakh. A formal launch could happen at the end of this year or early 2021.

MG ZS EV

MG already made the Indian public drive the ZS EV. The MG ZS EV will be launched this month. It will be priced at Rs 20 lakh and will take on the Kona EV. The first 1000 customers stand to gain from a special pricing. The MG ZS EV has a 44.5kWh motor that is good for 300 kilometres. You get a panoramic sunroof, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and air purifier with the ZS EV.

Jaguar i-Pace

The Jaguar i-Pace is one of the most expensive electric cars that will set foot in India this year. The Jag is a SUV and gets two electric motors that make around 400hp of power and 690Nm. A 0-100kmph time of 4.5s, 500km range is being promised while the top speed is 200kmph. In just 40 minutes, using a fast charger, one can achieve 80 per cent charge. Sounds good, isn't it? The pricing though will be in the Rs 1 crore range when it arrives in showrooms in the second half of 2020.

Audi e-tron

Another SUV that is going to cost some big money and will be launched this year will be the Audi e-tron. The Audi e-tron has got a 95kWh battery pack that generates 265kW of power and 561Nm. It is also quattro-enabled. 0-100kmph is done in 6s while a boost functions allows one to drop that time by a few whiskers. The e-tron is properly luxurious and is a 5-seater with a huge 660 litre boot. Expect a launch right after the Auto Expo. The price will be around Rs 1.2 crore.

Electric motorcycles coming to India in 2020

Okinawa Oki100

The Okinawa Oki100 (codename) has been in development from almost three years. The first electric motorcycle from Okinawa will have a conventional look to it. Moreover, it will also boast a 150km range, 100-120kmph top speed as well as chain drive. There will also be artificial intelligence dialled in and through an app, you can access various functions of the motorcycles. The battery is swappable and there is also fast charging available. The motorcycle could be launched at the Auto Expo 2020 and will retail for less than Rs 1 lakh.

Tork T6X

The Tork Motors electric motorcycle is still in gestation. However, we have been told that the T6X motorcycle launch could happen in the first half. Tork has done their groundwork - setting up charging stations in and around Pune. The motorcycle uses a 6kW electric motor that is good for 27Nm. The range as well as top speed are a claimed 100. Tork Motors says that within an hour, the battery can be juiced up to reach 80 per cent charge. The expected price of the T6X is Rs 1.2 lakh.

Ather 450X

Ather has just dropped a teaser about their new scooter. Actually going by the name, it is likely that it is a version of the Ather 450. However, in a much improved package and perhaps with a higher battery range too. Expect a small price increase or perhaps none as well. The new Ather 450X will be launched in a few months from now.

Blacksmith B3

The homegrown maker, Blacksmith Electric is yet to launch its first product. However, the company has plans to have the B3 electric scooter on sale by May 2020. The price should be around a lakh while the the range is 120km. Swappable battery tech is available while the vehicle will also boast many segment-new features. If only the gestation period wasn't longer and plus there were investment, this innovative scooter could have been in the market a long time ago.

Emflux Motors

This Bengaluru-based start-up grabbed all the eyeballs at the 2018 Auto Expo. They announced India's first electric superbike. The motorcycle boasted a 200kmph top speed, 200km range and 0-100kmph in 3s. Moreover, it looked a million bucks. Our last interaction with the team confirmed that the launch is for later this year. The list price at that point of time was Rs 6 lakh. Expect it to go down a bit at launch.

Evolet Motors

Evolet Motors introduced its low speed scooters last year. The brand had promised that it will launch its Warrior, Hawk as well as Falcon two-wheelers will be launched in the first quarter of 2020. Our eyes are on the Hawk, a fully faired sportsbike. There is also the dual purpose street bike. All of these look promising and with the fact that Evolet is expanding its footprint rapidly, we expect a sizzling performance.