Evera app-based electric cab service to roll out first batch of Tata Tigor EVs in Delhi next month

Delhi start-up Prakriti E-Mobility will be rolling out an app-based cab service called Evera in the Delhi-NCR region in January. The service will use a fleet of all-electric cars, the first batch of which Prakriti says is expected to hit the roads next month. In a recent development, Tata Motors announced a partnership with the start-up and will be supplying it with 500 Tigor EVs. The first phase of the rollout will include 160 Tigor EVs that will service the Delhi-NCR market.

Prakriti E-Mobility had previously announced that it plans to introduce 500 EVs on the Evera platform with a plan to scale it up to 5000 EVs within two years. Prakriti says that all its fleet will have trained, professional drivers.

“Prakriti E-Mobility Solutions is a valuable partner on our path of social responsibility and environmental sustainability. We are confident that Tigor EVs will be a stellar addition to their company’s offerings as it aptly addresses the requirements of long-range applications and also provides higher revenue earning potential for our commercial customers. The induction of Tigor EVs will not only help the company achieve its business goals but also accomplish its objective of offering eco-friendly mobility solutions,” Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors Ltd. said.

India’s most affordable electric car launched! Tigor EV with 213 km range priced under Rs 10 lakh

Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited said: “Keeping in line with our commitment to offering eco-friendly mobility solutions, we are excited to begin offering Tigor EVs to Delhities and are very proud to partner with Tata Motors in this journey. We strongly believe in the inherent benefits of zero-emission and lower operating costs of EVs will be the ultimate game-changer for commuting in the city. We plan to deploy 500 Tigor EVs in New Delhi and bring EV solutions closer to our customers.”

Prakriti is also working on EV charging infrastructure and already has partnership discussions ongoing for setting up their own charging infrastructure, thereby reducing the dependency on existing infrastructure & chargers available across the National Capital Region.