Electric Ambassador on The Grand Tour? Jeremy Clarkson could feature DC Design e-Amby on show

Electric Ambassador on The Grand Tour: DC Design e-Amby is being developed under a new brand called DC2. It is meant to be an all-electric car that draws inspiration from the iconic Ambassador.

By:Updated: April 28, 2020 6:29:32 PM

electric ambassador dc design

DC Design has been making headlines for some weeks now because of the all-electric Ambassador called the e-Amby. It’s been appreciated for its sleek design and that hopefully we will see one on the road soon. There may also be conversion opportunities for Ambassador owners. We’ve already written about the e-Amby in the beginning of this month, so what are we doing bringing this up again? We’ve learned through a report on Turn of Speed that there may be chances of the e-Amby being featured on The Grand Tour.

The report mentions that Jeremy Clarkson’s office called up Dilip Chhabria’s office to ask “if they could use pictures of the e-Amby” on his TV show “and if the car could be sent to him where he was shooting at the moment.”

The e-Amby is being developed under a new brand called DC2. It is meant to be an all-electric car that draws inspiration from the iconic Ambassador. Not much is known about the e-Amby yet and this a digital render of what can be expected if you do plan to get your Ambassador converted. Although, DC2 has working prototypes of the car.

The report adds: With the e-Amby, the idea is to have a luxury car out there, that will retail at half the price of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Rs 35 Lakhs, to be precise, while offering more space and comfort. Four cars have been readied and the e-Amby’s first prototype is currently with a company in Switzerland who are developing a plug and play system for the car.

The new e-Amby is quite like the hot-rod Amby concept, developed by DC about a decade ago. It was also showcased at the 2008 Auto Expo.

You may also like: These DC Design custom jobs will leave you stunned, including a Thar that looks like a Jeep

The e-Amby definitely looks good as it combines the Ambassador’s appeal with ample touch of modern with new LED headlamps and a two-door layout. The squared-off wheel arches that flare at the rear go rather will with the multispoke wheels too.

Source: Turn of Speed

