Eicher Pro 2000 series launched: India’s first BS-VI CV range of light-duty trucks

Eicher Trucks and Buses has announced the launch of India's first BS-VI compliant range, Eicher Pro 2000 series, expanding its range of light-duty trucks. Eicher says that the new range of trucks has been developed with segment-specific customer needs and hence is equipped with some industry-first features as well. Not only is the new range of trucks BS-VI emissions norms compliant, but it also features Bluetooth connectivity and touch-screen infotainment. Also, the 'smart' cabin has two driver configurations for added convenience and safety. The Eicher Pro 2000 series will also be available in BS-IV range across all markets.

The cabin of the new Eicher Pro 2000 series of trucks will come in 1.8 m and 2.0 m configurations. These are equipped with new generation industry-first features such as touch-screen infotainment, Bluetooth and telematics connectivity. The range will come with two new engine platforms.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO,VECV and Vishal Mathur Senior VP, Sales and Marketing, VECV unveil Eicher Pro 2000 BS-VI range of trucks

Eicher also claims that the new ergonomically designed cabin offers a better turning radius and reduced NVH levels. The Pro 2000 series will be equipped with Eicher Live, an advanced telematics solution for the business owners to manage trips, fuel, and uptime of the range of vehicles.

The new series has two variants- Eicher Pro 2049 and Eicher Pro 2095XP. While the Pro 2049 has been designed to cater to the last mile distribution with a 1.8m cabin, payload of 2.7T, Dual mode M-Booster technology and larger loading space, the Pro 2095XP offers the highest payload of 7.2T in the category and comes with five cargo body options across 14.1, 17.6, 19, 20 and 21.5 feet.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO,VECV and Vishal Mathur Senior VP, Sales and Marketing, VECV with the BS-VI engine E474

“It is a moment of immense pride for us to usher the automotive industry into its next evolution with BS-VI emission technology. We have always believed in investing rigorously in R&D to stay ahead in the industry by improving transportation efficiency and the Pro 2000 series is a testament to that mission,” Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles said.

“With a strong blend of technology and engineering innovations, we are yet again bringing in a new benchmark for the industry, offering our customers a radically differentiated experience in the CV space. We have a superior and long-standing expertise in manufacturing and exporting base engines for Euro VI requirements of the Volvo Group for the last 6 years. This extensive experience with Euro VI allows us the first mover advantage to deliver products engineered to cater to the new emission norms in the country. The select models that we unveiled today will be fuelled by our two new BS-VI engine platforms, equipped with all new state of the art cabin and industry-first features”