Eicher Pro 1000 CNG trucks launched in India: Delhi NCR green corridor to benefit

Eicher Trucks & Buses has launched two new variants of its Eicher Pro 1000 series in the CNG and has further increased its green vehicles portfolio in India. Eicher Trucks and Buses is a part of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles and launched the CNG version of Eicher Pro 1049 in the light and medium range and Eicher Pro 1059 truck in the 5-ton LCV category. The company says that these new additions are aimed to capture the last mile delivery segment of customers in the green corridor of the Delhi NCR region.

These new CNG trucks are currently available in the Delhi/NCR region as the supply of CNG fuel in this region surplus. The two CNG trucks have been introduced in Delhi, Haryana and UP markets and will be available across India in various cargo body option right from 10ft to 14ft. The development is also in line with the ‘Clean Fuel Corridor’ being created by the government across the Northern belt.

These new trucks powered by CNG fuel is powered by the E483 4 Cylinder 2 V engine and the company claims about 40% more fuel efficiency over diesel-powered trucks. The Eicher Pro 1049 comes with the longest cargo body (10ft) and a payload if 2.5T. The Eicher Pro 1059 range comes with 12ft and 14ft cargo body length and focuses on city-centric applications.

According to Shyam Maller, Executive Vice President, Light & Medium Duty Trucks and Buses, VE Commercial Vehicles, “The Light and Medium Duty Segment in the commercial vehicle industry, especially in the sub 5T category has great potential to grow as it addresses the critical last mile connectivity and distribution network in rural, semi-urban & urban areas. We have been successful in garnering a 26% share in this category, and have the most comprehensive CNG range in the LMD segment. Last year, we sold close to 3000 units and recorded a growth of close to 80%. Delhi NCR has benefited immensely from the policy thrust to harness inexpensive and clean technologies like CNG, and presents a great opportunity for us to grow further. Our new CNG range in the LCV category underlines our commitment towards clean technology and sustainability, hence driving ‘Green Profitability’ and meeting the needs of the end customers.”

VECV is also confident that it will be ready with its BSVI fleet of trucks and buses ahead of the April 2020 deadline. Shyam Maller further said that government's incentives are a must for EVs to take a centre stage and believes that electric buses will be among the first vehicles to go all-electric.