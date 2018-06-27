Eicher launches two new heavy-duty trucks: Introduces India’s first 41 ton truck

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Eicher Trucks and Buses, part of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles has launched two new heavy-duty trucks in India in the 49 Ton and 41 Ton categories. VECV's 6000 heavy-duty truck range portfolio now has two new trucks in the form of Eicher Pro 6049 and Eicher Pro 6041 respectively. These are based on completely new platforms, suspension and chassis. The company says that the heavy-duty truck segment is expected to grow further this financial year and is expected to grow over 30%. The growth in this segment is driven by rising incomes, urbanization, growth in the rural economy, e-commerce and GST has further simplified doing business in India. The company is further investing heavily to build safe and efficient trucks along with building modern trucks.

Eicher Pro 6049

Eicher Pro 6041 is India's first 41-tonnage heavy-duty truck and offers a payload of additional 3.5 Ton (lift axle) over 37-ton trucks. The new truck is powered by Volvo's VEDX8 engine that delivers 250 hp of power and 950 Nm of torque. The company claims that this engine delivers the highest power and torque combination in this segment. It also features company's M booster+ technology that further improves upon performance and fuel efficiency of the truck.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VECV said that the CV industry in India is very dynamic and going through a transformation with migration to more productive and higher tonnage trucks. GST and better road infrastructure will further drive in growth in the heavy-duty truck segment.

Volvo Eicher joint venture is now a decade old and has its manufacturing plants in Pithampur, Indore and exports trucks to over 133 countries worldwide. The company already builds Euro 6 compliant engines in India and migration to BS-VI compliant trucks and buses will not be difficult for the company. Vinod Aggarwal is confident that it will be ready with its BS-VI fleet ahead of the April 2020 deadline.

"With BS-VI kicking in, expect more investments going towards the development of the whole truck and not just engine. There will be more comfort in the cabin to the driver and trucks in India will be more modern and filled with technology," said Vinod Aggarwal.

VECV also said that the cost of the trucks will go up from April 2020 but it will be worth it. The fuel-efficiency will increase and in the end, the overall profitability will go up. The company believes there will be some pre-buying of BS-IV vehicles before 2020 but is confident that growth will sustain "It will take two months to settle for BS-VI but the business will grow.

Eicher Pro 6041 truck

VECV's PRO 6000 series range has already sold over 7500 trucks in India. With the launch of these new trucks, the company further is looking to increase its sales and its overall profitability. Pro 6049 is positioned at an affordable cost and comes with drive modes and engine management system (EMS) 3.0. The company says that the market has migrated from 31 Ton to 37 Ton and with Pro 6041 it now offers a range till 41 Tons (3.5 Tons extra per trip).

Overall, Commercial Vehicles segment in India has registered a growth of 57.44 percent in April-May 2018 period as compared to a lower base last year. Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle sales shot up by over 114 percent and Light Commercial Vehicles grew by 34.27 percent in April-May 2018 over the same period last year. This growth comes on the backdrop of a lower base which saw the implementation of BSIV rules and GST implementation.