Edelweiss Switch policy offers vehicle insurance that can be ‘switched on or off’ based on usage

By:Published: May 22, 2020 11:23:03 AM

Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has announced the launch of an app-based Motor OD floater policy called Edelweiss Switch. The motor insurance policy has been launched under IRDAI’s Regulatory Sandbox. It is a driver-based policy that allows vehicle owners to switch their motor insurance on or off, based on how much they use it and it can cover multiple vehicles under a single policy.

Pointing out to differences between Edelweiss Switch and other motor OD policies, the company states that it is driver-based insurance, where the insurance is calculated on the age and experience of the driver. Edelweiss Switch uses a pay-as-you-use model that allows the customer to pay the premium only on the days they use the vehicle, offering significant cost savings.

Customers can use the app to ‘Switch’ their policy cover on or off, depending on whether they are driving that day. Also, while the policy covers accidental damage when it is switched on, vehicles will be covered all days throughout the year against fire and theft, even if the policy is switched off at that time.

Edelweiss Switch has been developed with the specific needs of today’s customer in mind, where you may not use your vehicle regularly or may choose to alternate between your car and two-wheeler,” says Shanai Ghosh, ED & CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance.

This Driver Based Insurance will mean lower premiums for policyholders, as they will only pay as per usage. In addition to this, being able to cover multiple vehicles under one policy will add to the savings, especially for those customers who own multiple vehicles, he added.

The “Pay as you use” model is expected to change the erstwhile industry-standard of determining the premium for Motor OD (by age, make and model of the vehicle), to premiums based on usage and driving experience.

