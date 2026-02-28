Experts note that while the higher octane may improve engine performance in some cases, the lower energy density of ethanol could result in a slight mileage drop (estimated 3-7% in some reports).

After mandating a blend of 20 percent etanol in petrol last year, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has directed all oil marketing companies to sell petrol blended with up to 20% ethanol (E20) that meets a minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95, effective from April 1, 2026. The mandate applies across all states and Union Territories, making E20 the standard fuel at petrol pumps nationwide.

This directive, issued via a notification dated February 17, 2026, builds on the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol that began last year. It effectively phases out lower-octane regular petrol (typically 91-92 RON) in favour of the higher-octane E20 blend, which incorporates domestically produced ethanol from sources like sugarcane, maize, and grains.

95 octane E20 petrol mandated from April 1

Ethanol naturally boasts a high octane rating of around 108 RON, and blending it at 20% can increase the overall fuel octane by approximately 6 RON. As a result, E20 petrol is expected to achieve RON levels of 97-98 in practice, surpassing the mandated minimum of 95. This higher octane offers better knock resistance, potentially benefiting performance in modern high-compression and turbocharged engines usually found in premium cars and SUVs.

The policy aligns with India’s broader objectives of reducing dependence on imported crude oil, cutting carbon emissions, and promoting renewable energy. By increasing demand for agricultural feedstock, the programme also supports farmers and rural economies. Fuel must conform to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications, with enhanced quality controls at blending and distribution stages to address past concerns about ethanol contamination or impurities.

E20 95 RON petrol: Vehicle compatibility and what it means for consumers

Most vehicles manufactured from 2023 onwards are designed to be E20-compatible, and manufacturers have confirmed that warranties remain valid when using the blended fuel. For older models (such as some BS3 and BS4 vehicles), E20 conversion kits are available from brands like Royal Enfield to mitigate potential issues related to ethanol’s hygroscopic properties, which can lead to moisture absorption or material degradation in fuel systems over time. Owners of older vehicles are advised to get in touch with the authorised service centre to find a solution to avoid any issues related to engine reliability.

Experts note that while the higher octane may improve engine performance in some cases, the lower energy density of ethanol could result in a slight mileage drop (estimated 3-7% in some reports). Long-term storage of E20 petrol is not recommended due to phase separation risks. The government retains the authority to grant exceptions for specific regions or limited periods under special circumstances.

Note that premium high-octane fuels like XP100 or Speed 100 remain unaffected by the E20 mandate and continue as ethanol-free options.