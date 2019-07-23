E-challan will not spare non-Delhi vehicles now: Online payment available

Delhi Police has launched a new E-Challan system in the National Capital which also supports an online payment getaway. The new E-Challan system has been launched in Delhi in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC). In the initial stage, the system will include a total of 1,000 handheld devices which use an Android-based operating system. With the help of this new E-Challan system, traffic violators are now going to get SMS notifications. In the case of violations caught on camera, the payment can be done through an online platform.

If caught by the traffic police, the violator can also swipe their debit/credit card and make the payment. This is going to make the process of paying fines cashless. The online payment mode is also going to benefit residents of other states as now they do not have to visit Delhi to pay the fines.

The system is going to allow the tracking of the exact location and will be accessible to the violator as well as the Police. This is going to establish the validity of the violation. Furthermore, since the data is uploaded directly to the NIC database, an officer can immediately access the history of the vehicle as well as the driver instantly. This will ensure that repeat violators are prosecuted accordingly.

According to the data shared by the Delhi Police, during the testing phase, a total of 6,03,503 challans were issued. These accounted for a total of Rs 9.5 crore. Government has recently proposed Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill in the parliament. The amendments in the same include hefty fines for traffic violations. Steps like these are expected to improve the behaviour of motorists not only in the national capital but across the country. India currently stands as a country which has the highest number of deaths due to road accidents.