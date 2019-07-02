E-challan system now implemented across 15 states in India: What it means for you

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha yesterday said that the government's e-challan system has now been implemented across 15 states in India. The e-challan system, through which the defaulters can pay the fines online through a specially designed portal, helps in keeping a check on traffic violations such as over-speeding, drunk driving among others, the minister informed the Parliament. The states in which the e-challan system has been implemented so far include Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Puducherry.

Gadkari further added that the e-challan system is an integrated information technology-based enforcement solution to manage traffic laws violations through an Android-based mobile app and back-end web application for use by the transport enforcement wing and traffic police. The idea behind the e-challan system is that it ensures that the fine goes directly to the concerned authorities.

Vehicles owners can visit the online portal and check if a challan has been issued in concern to their vehicle. They simply have to fill in their respective vehicle registration numbers and then pay the fine by filling the e-form supplied. The system is integrated across the Regional Transport Offices (RTO) with the help of the Vahan and Sarthi databases and helps the traffic police officers get the complete background history of the offender. Through this, traffic violators will not remain anonymous and can be easily identified by the officers on duty.

Officers would often argue with the officers about the validity of the challan issued. The system negates this by showing the complete information of the violation committed.

Inputs: PTI