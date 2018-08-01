Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gifts his stunt double brand new pickup truck! Watch Video to see the amazing reaction!

It is a widely known fact that Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is a successful actor, wrestler and moreover, is a kind-hearted human being too. The world's highest paid actor recently gifted a brand new pick up truck to his stunt double for 17 years of hard work and dedication. Dwayne Johnson's stunt double, Tanoai Reed who also happens to be his cousin got a pick-up truck as a big thank you gift from 'The Rock' a couple of days back. Dwayne posted a video on Instagram in which he can be seen handing over the keys of the pick-up truck to Tanoai. At first, Tanoai thought that he and Dwayne will shoot a usual behind the scene video and was completely unaware about the surprise that was about to unfold. Tanoai was overwhelmed by Dwayne's surprise and broke into tears of happiness after receiving the amazing gift. The pick-up truck gifted by Dwayne Johnson is a Ford F150 and the particular unit appears to be a modified one rather than a stock model.

Watch the video in which Dwayne Johnson gifts pick up truck to his stunt double here:

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post says that over the course of his career, his stunt double and cousin Tanoai Reed broke multiple bones, torn ligaments, severed tendons, and still he had remained dominating throughout the achievements of several 'Stuntman of the Year' honors.

Dwayne Johnson also says that Tanoai not only represents his family with relentless passion and commitment but also represents the entire Hollywood stunt community. The post ends with the lines "We are just getting started. Enjoy your new truck." The incident shows the humility of Dwayne Johnson and how much he values the work of his stunt double. We really appreciate his kind gesture and such incidents act as a motivation tool for many others in the same field.

Dwayne Johnson was praised for his excellent role in the Fast and Furious series and The Scorpion King. Dwayne has topped the list of highest paid actors in the year 2018 with a whopping earning of USD 65 million.