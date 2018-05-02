The Rock’s Birthday: Cars he owns and a Ferrari he can’t even get in!

The Rock's Birthday: From humble roots to a globally acclaimed superstar with a bunch of blockbuster movies to his name, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson started his career in professional wrestling. An electrifying performer and athlete the Rock soon found himself as one of the most popular wrestlers of the 21st century. Eventually, even the WWE could not contain the Rock’s superstar personality. He eventually chose to switch his line of work from professional wrestling to acting Hollywood. Once on the silver screen, The Rock took to the silver screen like a natural, taking on a wide range of roles, from a bullet loving Cop turned villain in the Fast and Furious Franchise to a video game character in the recently released Jumanji reboot. It’s no surprise that in 2016 Dwayne Johnson’s net worth was estimated to be a staggering $185 million, making it as one of the highest paid actors of the year. The Actor turns 46 today and to celebrate almost two decades of’ smelling what the rock is cooking?’ We take a look at his impressive car collection. From the strange convertible Chrysler to a Ferrari he doesn’t fit in, we take a look at some of the Rock’s favourite cars.

1999 Plymouth Prowler

There is no argument that the Plymouth Prowler is easily one of the strangest cars ever to take to the road. Launched in 1999 by Plymouth and then later sold by Chrysler, the Prowler’s Factory finished Rat Rod design apparently caught the Rock’s eye when they were filming for Pain and Gain. Later that same year the Rock was spotted cruising around in a purple metallic

Pagani Huayra

Watching the Rock get in and out of his $1.3 million Pagani Huayra (keeping in mind the Rock is 6’4 and has arms that could give a tree trunk a complex) is a feat in itself. Spurred on by his love for cars he shoved himself in and arrived at the premiere of hit HBO show Ballers, in his carbon fibre ala everything, Pagani Huayra. Getting out might have taken a little longer than he thought, but the Rock just laughed it off with a confidence that can only come from the “undisputed people's champion”.

Ford F-F150 Custom

Just like the Plymouth Prowler, the Rock isn’t about big brands and big names. Proof lies in the fact that his favourite car is far from a supercar or a German luxury barge on wheels, it is in fact not even a car. It is a truck. His F-150 custom built pickup can be seen all over the WWE superstar’s Instagram page, and what a beast it is. Those custom wheels and those nice hood scoops are all the making of a man who knows exactly what he wants from a car… errm.. truck.

Ferrari LaFerrari

The LaFerrari, Ferrari’s recently launched flagship hybrid hypercar also had a brief stint in the superstar's garage. The LaFerrari makes an awe-inspiring 950 hp when the 6.3-litre V12 engine gets electronic assistance from the aux motors. The car, in particular, was an incredibly rare matte white LaFerrari. Unfortunately, the car didn't really work out for the rock since he could bring himself to fit in the Ferrari’s carbon fibre tub.

