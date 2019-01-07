Duplicate driving license holders beware! Aadhaar linking to license to be compulsory

The government will soon over make it mandatory for driving licenses to be linked to Aadhaar cards, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said during public speaking in Punjab. The minister for Law, Electronics and Information Technology said that linking of Aadhaar cards to driving licenses will avoid duplication of licenses and help in situations like a hit-and-run. Currently, the guilty who causes an accident flees the scene and manages to a duplicate license later on, Prasad explained, adding that after Aadhaar card linkage the person may change his/her name, but they can't change their biometrics.

Speaking about the Centre's 'Digital India' programme, the minister claimed that it had bridged the urban-rural divide. Through a power presentation, Prasad said, "This is the digital profile of India -- 123 crore Aadhaar cards,121 crore mobile phones, 44.6 crore smartphones, 56 crore internet users, there has been 51 percent growth in e-commerce. There is 130 crore population in India."

The minister also said digital payment transactions in the country have increased manifold to over Rs 2,070 crore in 2017-18. LPU Chancellor Ashok Mittal, Punjab BJP President Shwait Malik, and Phagwara MLA Som Parkash were also present at the event.

Great news! Physical Driving Licenses no longer mandatory: All about Digital DL

Last year in November, as a relief to road users in India, the government amended the law which previously made it mandatory for DLs and registration certificates to be carried in hand-held print copies.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said the new provision has been amended under Section 139 of the Central Motor Vehicles Act of 1989, so as to allow for digital copies of driving license and registration certificate. However, a simple scan copy won’t work. Road users interested in making the switch to the digital format will have to use applications like the Central Government's Digi-Locker (available both for Android and iOS).