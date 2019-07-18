Ducati dealer operations in Delhi NCR to now be managed by North Star Automotive

When Ducati re-entered the Indian market in 2015, they started with a single dealer in Gurgaon and another one in Mumbai. Ever since, their dealer partner for Delhi NCR has been AMP Superbikes. However, the Italian motorcycle company has announced that now, their operation for dealer network in Delhi NCR will be taken over by North Star Automotive and will continue to operate the existing dealership near Hero Honda Chowk in Gurgaon.

The manufacturer has also stated that by the end of the year, North Star will also set up a second dealership in New Delhi by November 2019 to expand the brand’s presence in the region.

The upcoming dealership in New Delhi will come equipped with sales, service and spares. This will cater to the entire range of Ducati motorcycles which consists of 32 models over different brands including the Monster, Diavel, Multistrada, Hypermotard, Supersport and Panigale.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said that the manufacturer is excited to partner with North Star Automotive for Ducati’s official dealership in Delhi NCR. The team at North Star Automotive brings with it an unparalleled experience from the luxury motorcycle industry and racing. Ducati is a brand that’s synonymous with passion and what better way to initiate the dealership in New Delhi with some of the most passionate and respected motorcyclists in the Delhi NCR rider circuit.

New dealer partner, Sanjeev Oberoi of North Star Automotive commented partnering with Ducati has been a dream that has now come true. North Star Automotive consists of a team that understands the Ducati brand, has an impeccable knowledge of motorcycles and is also passionate about racing which is in the DNA of Ducati. We’re all set to deliver a world class Ducati experience to all the riders in the Delhi NCR region and share the red passion.