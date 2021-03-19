Drunk driver crashes into Mig-29! Fighter jet completely destroyed

The Ukrainian captain driving the minivan at the time was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and suffered minor injuries

Images: Twitter/RALee85

It isn’t every day we report traffic collisions here but a unique incident in Ukraine caught the attention of media around the world. The city of Vasylkiv has seen an accident between a MiG-29 jet fighter and a Volkswagen Touran. An alleged drunk driver claimed one of the Ukraine Air Force’s jet fighters when he rammed the Volkswagen MPV into the jet fighter, destroying both of them. With this, the country’s MiG-29 fighter fleet has been reduced by 4 percent.

The crash took place on 10th March at an airbase near Vasylkov when the VW minivan struck the jet when it was being towed away to a parking area, according to a Times of Israel report. The jet fighter caught fire and was severely damaged, the report added.

The aircraft caught fire, which was controlled and put out by firefighters. The accident led to damage to the aircraft engine and other units of the combat vehicle.

The Ukrainian captain driving the minivan at the time was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and suffered minor injuries like bruises on the chest and soft tissue of the face.

A report on Obozrevatel suggests that criminal proceedings are being carried out by a group of prosecutors from the military prosecutor’s office.

