Droom launches Jumpstart: Doorstep servicing for vehicles grounded by lockdown at Rs 499

Fleet companies, RWAs, hospitals, logistics providers, private and public bus owners, hotels that offer commute, garages, dealerships, can all avail Droom's Jumpstart service.

By:Published: May 6, 2020 4:30:37 PM

It’s been over a month most of our vehicles have been grounded owing to the Coronavirus lockdown and some may refuse to start when you do turn the ignition possibly on 18th May if you haven’t been maintaining it regularly. there is now a new service called Jumpstart launched by Droom. It is a doorstep vehicle service for customers across India. As the name suggests, the service will take care of your vehicle’s jumpstart needs if any, but that is only one part of it.

Besides the jumpstart, the service will also include tyre maintenance, inspection of critical functions and oil and lube top-up. Users can select vehicle, location, main service and any add-on services they require in the process. They can choose a time slot as per their convenience and confirm the payment or choose to pay later.

A technician or ‘eco-ninja’ is assigned to perform the job, who also issues an ECO jump start report to the respective customer once the servicing process is completed. A customer can also ask the technician to perform any of the additional services by adding them to their existing package on the spot.

The service is available in three different packages: silver, gold and platinum. The silver package comprises services such as engine oil replacement, filter change, brake oil top-up, and radiant coolant refill, among others. The gold variant offers full body wash in addition to the services included in silver. Furthermore, the Platinum package includes all the aforementioned services along with Droom’s special Germ Shield service.

Also read: Five must-do things to get your car ready before Coronavirus lockdown lifts

Jumpstart service cost varies depending upon the vehicle tye. The prices are as follows:

Scooter/Bike – Rs 499

Superbike – Rs 699

Hatchback – Rs 999

Sedan – Rs 1299

SUV – Rs 1599

Fleet companies, RWAs, hospitals, logistics providers, private and public bus owners, hotels that offer commute, garages, dealerships, can all avail of this service. There are currently thousands of technicians who provide this service in most of the top cities across India. Head to Droom’s official website or download the app to book a service.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Benz India factory and dealerships restart under Covid-19 safety rules

Mercedes-Benz India factory and dealerships restart under Covid-19 safety rules

5-year old caught driving mother's car to buy a Lamborghini!

5-year old caught driving mother's car to buy a Lamborghini!

Hyundai i20 N teased: Most powerful i20 yet with inspiration from i20 WRC

Hyundai i20 N teased: Most powerful i20 yet with inspiration from i20 WRC

Massive discount of upto Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai cars like Elantra: Book now to avail the offer

Massive discount of upto Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai cars like Elantra: Book now to avail the offer

No car EMIs for up to 3 months if you lose your job: Hyundai EMI Assurance Program launched

No car EMIs for up to 3 months if you lose your job: Hyundai EMI Assurance Program launched

Five must-do things to get your car ready before Coronavirus lockdown lifts

Five must-do things to get your car ready before Coronavirus lockdown lifts

Isuzu to restart production of D-Max V-Cross & more as lockdown eases

Isuzu to restart production of D-Max V-Cross & more as lockdown eases

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift variants explained: Features, Specs, touchscreen and more

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift variants explained: Features, Specs, touchscreen and more

Maruti Suzuki dealerships resume with new Covid-19 instructions: Deliveries to start soon

Maruti Suzuki dealerships resume with new Covid-19 instructions: Deliveries to start soon

Royal Enfield Bullet Diesel: Surat-based garage restores 85 kmpl diesel-powered Taurus

Royal Enfield Bullet Diesel: Surat-based garage restores 85 kmpl diesel-powered Taurus

BS6 Vespa SXL 149, VXL 149 launched in India: Price starts at Rs 1.22 lakh

BS6 Vespa SXL 149, VXL 149 launched in India: Price starts at Rs 1.22 lakh

Indian FTR Carbon, FTR Rally variants to arrive soon in India: Live for online viewing

Indian FTR Carbon, FTR Rally variants to arrive soon in India: Live for online viewing

Ford dealerships re-open with coronavirus safety guidelines: Book a car in one call

Ford dealerships re-open with coronavirus safety guidelines: Book a car in one call

Honda's upcoming inline-four ADV to take on Ducati Multistrada: Patent images leaked

Honda's upcoming inline-four ADV to take on Ducati Multistrada: Patent images leaked

Jaguar F-Pace SUVs to assist coronavirus emergency response: JLR deploys over 360 vehicles worldwide

Jaguar F-Pace SUVs to assist coronavirus emergency response: JLR deploys over 360 vehicles worldwide

New electric Hummer unveil delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

New electric Hummer unveil delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

New Hyundai i20 spotted in smashing new avatar: India launch later this year

New Hyundai i20 spotted in smashing new avatar: India launch later this year

SUVs in India with the largest touchscreens under Rs 25 lakh

SUVs in India with the largest touchscreens under Rs 25 lakh

Toyota India resumes operations with these new rules to fight COVID-19

Toyota India resumes operations with these new rules to fight COVID-19

Post lockdown Okinawa plans dealership expansion, attractive finance schemes for electric scooters

Post lockdown Okinawa plans dealership expansion, attractive finance schemes for electric scooters