Droom launches Jumpstart: Doorstep servicing for vehicles grounded by lockdown at Rs 499

Fleet companies, RWAs, hospitals, logistics providers, private and public bus owners, hotels that offer commute, garages, dealerships, can all avail Droom's Jumpstart service.

It’s been over a month most of our vehicles have been grounded owing to the Coronavirus lockdown and some may refuse to start when you do turn the ignition possibly on 18th May if you haven’t been maintaining it regularly. there is now a new service called Jumpstart launched by Droom. It is a doorstep vehicle service for customers across India. As the name suggests, the service will take care of your vehicle’s jumpstart needs if any, but that is only one part of it.

Besides the jumpstart, the service will also include tyre maintenance, inspection of critical functions and oil and lube top-up. Users can select vehicle, location, main service and any add-on services they require in the process. They can choose a time slot as per their convenience and confirm the payment or choose to pay later.

A technician or ‘eco-ninja’ is assigned to perform the job, who also issues an ECO jump start report to the respective customer once the servicing process is completed. A customer can also ask the technician to perform any of the additional services by adding them to their existing package on the spot.

The service is available in three different packages: silver, gold and platinum. The silver package comprises services such as engine oil replacement, filter change, brake oil top-up, and radiant coolant refill, among others. The gold variant offers full body wash in addition to the services included in silver. Furthermore, the Platinum package includes all the aforementioned services along with Droom’s special Germ Shield service.

Also read: Five must-do things to get your car ready before Coronavirus lockdown lifts

Jumpstart service cost varies depending upon the vehicle tye. The prices are as follows:

Scooter/Bike – Rs 499

Superbike – Rs 699

Hatchback – Rs 999

Sedan – Rs 1299

SUV – Rs 1599

Fleet companies, RWAs, hospitals, logistics providers, private and public bus owners, hotels that offer commute, garages, dealerships, can all avail of this service. There are currently thousands of technicians who provide this service in most of the top cities across India. Head to Droom’s official website or download the app to book a service.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.