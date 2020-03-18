Droom launches Corona Shield: Antimicrobial surface protection treatment for cars & bikes at Rs 499

Droom explains that Corona Shield treatment for automobiles guards surfaces against harmful microbes by inhibiting the growth of microorganisms such as bacteria, algae, yeast, mold, and mildew.

Used car online marketplace Droom today announced the launch of Corona Shield service under which the brand will offer Antimicrobial Surface Protections treatment for cars and two-wheelers. Droom claims that the treatment has proven effective against the prevention of SARS and other droplet-based viruses for up to four months. Corona Shield has been launched at prices starting Rs 499.

Droom explains that Corona Shield treatment for automobiles guards surfaces against harmful microbes by inhibiting the growth of microorganisms such as bacteria, algae, yeast, mold, and mildew. The technology polymerizes (bonds) to any surface resulting in a strong, durable, invisible and effective barrier with a long history of safe use. This protective layer can provide an extra level of hygiene protection & biological risk management with a 99.99% microbial reduction rate.

“The accumulation of bacteria on frequently touched surfaces is the key to the transmission of any infection. COVID-19 or the coronavirus can live on a solid surface for up to 4 days, while other viruses can live up to 9 days. So, after 14 days of quarantine, when people are ready to step out of their houses, it is important to ensure that there is no virus left alive in their personal vehicles,” Akshay Singh, VP, Enterprise & Strategy at Droom said.

Also read: Home due to Coronavirus? Best car/racing series to watch on Netflix & Amazon Prime

Droom’s Corona Shield uses AEGIS Microbe Shield technology. The shield can deeply sanitize the cars to control the growth of microorganisms that can potentially transfer from surface-to-surface. The service has been initiated in Delhi and it will be expanded to other cities based on the response it gets from customers.

Corona Shield service is priced at:

2 Wheeler Bike/Scooter – Rs 499

2 Wheeler SuperBike – Rs 699

Hatchback – Rs 999

Sedan – Rs 1399

SUVs/Luxury – Rs 1799

The brand also adds that the efficacy of the treatment will be valid for four months, provided that the car does not undergo high-pressure cleaning within this duration.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.