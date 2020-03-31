Driving license, vehicle fitness certificate expiring during lockdown? Here’s one good news for you

Previously, the deadline for the sale of BS4 vehicles in India was also extended and such vehicles can now be sold till 10 days after the lockdown lifts up.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in India, while the auto industry is badly hit, numerous manufacturers are offering relief to the customers by announcing warranty and service period extensions. Now, the Government has also joined this and has announced a validity extension for driving license and vehicle fitness certificate. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) said that the validity for the documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act and Central Motor vehicles Rules including all types of driving license, permits and vehicle fitness certificate has been extended till 30th June, 2020. The Government has announced this step in order to offer relief to the people amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

The Government has made it clear that this extension in the validity will be applicable for those documents whose expiry dates fall between Feb 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Moreover, the Government has announced that the ‘non-use clause facility’ provided by VAHAN platform online, can now be accessed for the suspension of tax liability in order to give relief to the commercial vehicles like taxi, buses and more which are non-operational at present.

Similarly, the deadline for the sale of BS4 vehicles in India has also been extended and such vehicles can now be sold till 10 days after the lockdown lifts up. However, only 10 percent of the existing BS4 inventory will have to be sold by the dealers as per the instruction of the Supreme Court. The apex court has also extended the deadline for the registration of BS4 vehicles till 30th April, 2020. With the Coronavirus outbreak, the number of cases in India have crossed the 1,000 mark and the rapidly spreading virus has claimed 32 lives till now.

In order to prevent the spreading of the virus at a frightening speed, the Government imposed a 21-day lockdown across the country. There have been rumours suggesting that the lockdown will be extended further, however, the Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba cleared yesterday that the Government is in no mood to extend the lockdown.

