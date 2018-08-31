Driving License applications becomes comfortable: RTOs get A/C halls, touch-screens for tests

Going to your RTO used to mean finding yourself in a dishevelled government building that was damp, probably had a hazardous number of people, long queues and the general waste of your entire day. That’s old hat now, things are seriously about to change. According to a report of TNN, Delhi Government's transport department has started a process that will see the complete overhaul of all 13 RTOs in the city. Work on the revamp of the Mall Road RTO is already in effect, once complete, this RTO will be the poster boy for all others to emulate. According to officials within the transport department, the entire project will be complete in four months, after which visitors to the RTO will get a completely revamped experience.

The change will not just be epidural, with the new process’ in effect, a system of online appointments will see less footfall for a new driving license or transfer a registration certificate, with certain services being offered with home delivery to ensure that footfall is kept to a minimum meaning fewer crowds when you visit the RTOs next. The addition of a token-based system will ensure that even then things are orderly. A token-vending machine has already been installed at Mall Road RTO and it is being linked with LED screens installed in the waiting halls. It is expected that once this token system is established, tokens will be handed out to women, differently abled people and senior citizens on priority. Even if the wait is long, it won’t mean an uncomfortable soak in a room permeating of sweat, two new air-conditioned halls with ample seatings will also be on the overhaul agenda. Plans also include a vending machine dispensing tea, coffee, soft drinks and other refreshments, which will follow. The idea is to spend as little time as possible at the RTO.

Even getting a new learners license is going to be easier, in the new process, it takes only a few minutes. Once a biometric scan is done, the applicant is required to take a spot test through a touch-screen interface. The Applicant is asked 10 questions out of which he or she is required to answer 6 correctly to qualify for the license.