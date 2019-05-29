Driving licences of the illiterates to be cancelled soon: High Court

A single bench of the Rajasthan High Court has instructed the state government to withdraw the driving licenses of those who cannot read. Moreover, the court has also instructed the transport authorities to issue proper instructions and guidelines and take the necessary action in cases where a driving license has been issued to someone who can't read and write. According to a report on Times of India, the court dismissed the petition of Deepak Singh who had requested the court to instruct the transport authorities to issue him a driving license for a heavy motor vehicle, though he is illiterate.

In reply to this, justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma said that in the opinion of court, Motor vehicle rules are required to be framed not only for the benefit of the people who seek licenses but the public who are using the roads must also be taken into consideration. Furthermore, he added that a driving license cannot be granted to a person who is illiterate as he is virtually a 'menace' for the pedestrians. Such a person will not be able to understand the road signs and notices of caution written on the boards for human safety on the highways as well as roads in the cities.

Central Motor Vehicle Rules currently don't have any minimum educational qualification criteria to obtain a driving license for a LMV. Instead, every applicant has to pass a test that involves reading road and traffic signs and answer some objective type questions. Currently, only to obtain a driving license for a commercial vehicle, an occupant must have a Class-VIII pass certificate.

Catch the latest auto news and reviews on our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now! Also, what do you think about this move by the Rajasthan High Court? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Source: Times of India