Driving dehydrated as bad as driving drunk, claims study

It is rather well known that driving under the influence of alcohol isn’t a good idea, although some do develop inflated confidence about their driving skills while drunk contrary to their actual physical capability. And the stupidity to trust this confidence is what invites trouble. A new study has now revealed another invitation to trouble – not drinking enough.. water.

According to a study conducted by Science Direct, a person can lose their concentration and make mistakes behind the wheel even if they are slightly dehydrated. The study included 11 adult males tested on a driving simulator to mimic real-world conditions.

Each subject participated in three driving sessions, the first of which was to familiarise them with the simulator and then monitor the drivers on a two-hour drive, during which one was hydrated well and the other remained thirsty. The study used sensors to track brain activity, however, incidents concerning fatigue were excluded.

The study concluded that the dehydrated drivers were more prone to making errors like drifting from lanes and late braking. The errors made were comparable to those made by a person driving under the influence of alcohol.

Another compilation of data done by Leasing Options shows that about 55 percent of drivers drink less than the recommended daily intake of water. Also, some 43 percent of motorists admitted not drinking enough amounts of water on longer trips.

