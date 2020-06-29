Drivers overspeeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be fined using new automated technique

The project is likely to start from July 2020 and erring drivers will be sent an e-challan based on the time taken to cover the two tolls on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Think Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the first thing that comes to mind is an open strip of land that has got three lanes and next to no-traffic. This very thought and the fact that you save a lot of time commuting is what pushes drivers to opt for this route instead of the old highway. It also promotes the fact that drivers end up speeding given the sparse traffic. A few years ago, the speed limit here was 80kmph while it was increased to 100kmph just some time ago. If you want to go to Pune, you will encounter two toll booths. One will find cops stationed at both the toll nakas. Earlier, if one was overspeeding, this was determined by the punch-in and out times of the toll slip at both the plazas. The toll operator will alert the cops and they will fine you on the spot. The Mumbai-Pune highway patrol police though has now come with a new technique.

This new technique involves using the CCTVs placed at the toll nakas. Depending on the in and out time of the slip, the closed-circuit cameras will relay the message to the control room and an e-challan will be issued to the vehicle owner. The distance between both the tolls should ideally be covered in more than 37 minutes if one were to observe the speed limits. If the second CCTV camera detects the driver has done it in less time, then it means he was overspeeding.

Ideally, given the conditions drivers tend to overspeed. This overspeeding also results in accidents and loss of lives. To prevent this, the government has been forced to take this decision. Authorities say that it is likely that there will be a 5 per cent leeway granted to the drivers in terms of the time between both the tolls. The time has been calculated taking into account the revised speed limits as well as the snaky section that reduces the speed.

Reportedly, the CCTV e-challan project starts in July 2020.

