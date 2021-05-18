Noida’s first drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre now open: All you need to know

First drive-through vaccine centre in Noida: It is advised to park the vehicle and stay in for at least 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine. In case anyone feels uneasy, they can flash their headlamps to alert the camp staff

The second wave of COVID-19 put pressure on India’s healthcare system that it was not prepared to withstand resulting in widespread chaos. Medical experts in India and abroad have suggested that vaccinating as many people as possible and quickly will be one way of flattening the curve of the number of positive cases per day. On this very subject, Park+ in association with Gautam Budh Nagar administration and DLF Mall of India has rolled out a great initiative to make the process of vaccination efficient involving less contact. The initiative also stands to ease the crowds at hospitals and medical centres.

How to use Park+ drive-through vaccination centre

The first-of-its-kind solution in Uttar Pradesh, Park+’s drive-through vaccination is situated at DLF Mall of India, Noida and began operations on 17 May 2021, enabling citizens to maintain social distancing by getting vaccinated in the safety of their cars.

The initiative lets citizens get vaccinated between 9 am-5 pm in the car parking area of the mall, through prior appointments. Bookings can be made done through Co-WIN portals. People can simply book a slot for themselves online and drive right to the spot where the vaccination will be administered without stepping out of their vehicle.

It is advised to park the vehicle and stay in for at least 30 minutes after the vaccine has been administered. In case, anyone feels uneasy, they can flash their headlamps to alert the camp staff who will then assist further.

Who should use it: The no-charge initiative is offering the first dose of vaccination to anybody above 45 years of age.

The company is working with State Healthcare Departments across the country to conduct vaccination drives at car parking areas of shopping malls. The service will be expanded to 10 locations in the city, subject to vaccine availability.

Also read: Mahindra ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ active in Delhi: Details explained

Park+ has successfully organised vaccination camps in Gurugram at three locations – Ambience mall, DLF City Center and DLF Cyber Hub.

Several mall chains in India, including Inorbit Malls, are in talks with Park+ to set up these least-contact Drive-Through Vaccination Camps at their premises. Aiming for administering 2 lakh doses per day, Park+ is looking to replicate this model in multiple locations in 15 cities.

