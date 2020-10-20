Drive a Maruti Suzuki Swift, XL6 without buying it: Subscription through Orix explained

The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program is right now available in just two cities, with more than 40-60 additional places planned in the near future.

By:October 20, 2020 12:41 PM

During this pandemic, Maruti Suzuki has been keen to find ways to entice customers to its showrooms. One of the methods is through subscription. We have heard of the Myles one and if you haven’t, hit this link. Maruti Suzuki has now tied up with Orix. The Orix subscription plan helps the company to allow customers to get their favourite (albeit limited set of cars) vehicles registered in their name. Moreover, the vehicle will be in a white plate, thereby not distinguishing allowing the customers to drive it without worrying about what others will think. Right now, the subscription plan is only limited to places like Hyderabad and Pune. The cars that one will get through this subscription are the Maruti Swift, Dzire Baleno, Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 and Vitara Brezza. One pays a monthly subscription fee that includes insurance and maintenance.

Also Read Maruti Suzuki XL6 review

To subscribe to this plan, one can visit the Maruti Suzuki website or Orix. You can select the color, fuel and then punch in your address. The vehicle will be delivered to you and what’s more, it will be in your name as well. The subscription plan is for 12, 24 and 48 months depending on the convenience of the customer. One can also opt for an extension of the subscription at the end of the tenure. Customers also get the opportunity to buy the vehicle. The cost though will be determined as per the prevailing second-hand car rates at that time.

For a Maruti Swift Lxi in Hyderabad, through this program, customers will pay as low as Rs 15,479 and in Pune, Rs 15,434/month. This is inclusive of taxes. There is no downpayment as well. 24×7 roadside assistance is also provided. Maruti claims to have received more than 5,000 enquiries for the same as well and in the course of the next 2-3 years, the brand will extend this to more than 40-60 cities.

