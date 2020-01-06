Urban Indians starting to avoid drink and drive: Ola’s New Year’s Eve data revelations

Ola Cabs recently released some very interesting data collected from the ride-hailing platform's usage on New Year's Eve. According to Ola's NYE Hyperdrive infographic, cities that partied the hardest were Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai - rather expectantly. It further states that the total distance travelled during New Year's Eve alone was more than 2 crore km and that most parties started at about 7:30 to 8:00 pm and ended by 12:30 to 1:30 after midnight.

Other key observations from the data collected by Ola includes that Delhi-NCR ranked fourth for the average rental ride duration at 3.3 Hrs led by Mumbai at 4.1 Hrs, Bangalore at 3.4 Hrs and Chennai tied at 3.3 Hrs on the eve. Also, Cyber Hub, Gurgaon and Connaught Place were the top party spots for Delhi.

Click to enlarge:

An increase in the use of ride-hailing services and taxis is a good sign considering that party-goers are actively opting to avoid drink & drive situations. Also, the amount of traffic violation fines have been increased by up to 10 times under the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill. The offence of driving under the influence used to invite a challan of Rs 2,000, but now it has been increased by five times to Rs 10,000.

On the occasion of the New Year celebrations this year, Ola Cabs started its #ChaabiChurao campaign urging party-goers to take away car keys from their friends who were under the influence of alcohol. Ola used the occasion to spread awareness on drink & drive.

2,000 people in Noida fined every day in 2019: Traffic Police fine revenue up 532 percent!

Ola has been on the rise ever since it was first introduced in India and now has business spread in countries like the UK. In March last year, Ola introduced a fleet of Bajaj and Piaggio autorickshaws in Liverpool with an aim to overtake Uber as the region's top ride-hailing firm.

Ola was first launched in the UK in Cardiff in August 2018, followed by a launch in Bristol in October and then in Bath and Exeter in November. The launch Liverpool is the fifth for Ols UK and the start of its expansion in the North of England this year.