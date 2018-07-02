Dream start for Maruti Suzuki: India sales up by 25.9% in Q1 2018-19

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has sold a total of 1,35,662 units in the Indian domestic market in the month of June 2018 taking its total count in the first quarter to 4,63,840 units registering a massive growth of 25.9% in its India sales. The company also exported 26,639 units from India during the Q1 taking its total sales count to 4,90,479 units 24.3% higher than what the company sold in the same period during the same period last financial year.
Also read: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get a petrol hybrid engine as the company prepares for a hybrid future
Maruti Suzuki Sales in India 2018
|Category : Sub-segment
|Models
|Jun
|Till Jun
|April'17 - March'18
|2018
|2017
|% Change
|2018-19
|2017-18
|% Change
|A: Mini
|Alto, WagonR
|29381
|25524
|15.1%
|105039
|103510
|1.5%
|427183
|A: Compact
|Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S
|71570
|40496
|76.7%
|232667
|155314
|49.8%
|748475
|A: Mid-Size
|Ciaz
|1579
|3950
|-60.0%
|10719
|15698
|-31.7%
|58913
|TOTAL A: PASSENGER CARS
|102530
|69970
|46.5%
|348425
|274522
|26.9%
|1234571
|B: Utility vehicles
|Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza
|19321
|13879
|39.2%
|65754
|57125
|15.1%
|253759
|C: Vans
|Omni, Eeco
|12185
|9208
|32.3%
|44788
|35739
|25.3%
|155137
|Total Domestic PV Sales
|134036
|93057
|44.0%
|458967
|367386
|24.9%
|1643467
|Light Commercial Vehicles
|Super Carry
|1626
|206
|689.3%
|4873
|1045
|366.3%
|10033
|Total Domestic Sales
|135662
|93263
|45.5%
|463840
|368431
|25.9%
|1653500
|Total Export Sales
|9319
|13131
|-29.0%
|26639
|26140
|1.9%
|126074
|Total Sales (Domestic + Export)
|144981
|106394
|36.3%
|490479
|394571
|24.3%
|1779574
Maruti Suzuki's mini-segment that comprises of India's popular cars including Maruti Suzuki Alto and WagonR sales in the first quarter went up marginally by 1.5% and stood at 1,05,039 units. The compact segment that has cars like the new Swift, Celerio, Baleno, Dzire and Ignis saw sales going up by a whopping 49% at 2,32,667 units. Maruti Suzuki Baleno cumulative sale also crossed 4 lakh in the month of June 2018. With the anticipation of the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift coming out soon resulted in drop in sales of Ciaz by over 31% and stood at 10,719 units. Sales of Maruti Suzuki's UVs dominated by Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza increased by 15% and saw a total sales of 65,754 units. Other cars in the UV space include Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Maruti Suzuki Gypsy.
Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Maruti Suzuki Omni sales combined stood at 44,788 units in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the company will be rolling out its new Ciaz which will make its market launch in August 2018 and is expected to come with a new petrol engine. In this ongoing financial year 2018-19, Maruti Suzuki will also launch all-new Ertiga and the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in India.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.