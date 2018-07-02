Dream start for Maruti Suzuki: India sales up by 25.9% in Q1 2018-19



India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has sold a total of 1,35,662 units in the Indian domestic market in the month of June 2018 taking its total count in the first quarter to 4,63,840 units registering a massive growth of 25.9% in its India sales. The company also exported 26,639 units from India during the Q1 taking its total sales count to 4,90,479 units 24.3% higher than what the company sold in the same period during the same period last financial year.

Maruti Suzuki Sales in India 2018

Category : Sub-segment Models Jun Till Jun April'17 - March'18 2018 2017 % Change 2018-19 2017-18 % Change A: Mini Alto, WagonR 29381 25524 15.1% 105039 103510 1.5% 427183 A: Compact Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S 71570 40496 76.7% 232667 155314 49.8% 748475 A: Mid-Size Ciaz 1579 3950 -60.0% 10719 15698 -31.7% 58913 TOTAL A: PASSENGER CARS 102530 69970 46.5% 348425 274522 26.9% 1234571 B: Utility vehicles Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza 19321 13879 39.2% 65754 57125 15.1% 253759 C: Vans Omni, Eeco 12185 9208 32.3% 44788 35739 25.3% 155137 Total Domestic PV Sales 134036 93057 44.0% 458967 367386 24.9% 1643467 Light Commercial Vehicles Super Carry 1626 206 689.3% 4873 1045 366.3% 10033 Total Domestic Sales 135662 93263 45.5% 463840 368431 25.9% 1653500 Total Export Sales 9319 13131 -29.0% 26639 26140 1.9% 126074 Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 144981 106394 36.3% 490479 394571 24.3% 1779574

Maruti Suzuki's mini-segment that comprises of India's popular cars including Maruti Suzuki Alto and WagonR sales in the first quarter went up marginally by 1.5% and stood at 1,05,039 units. The compact segment that has cars like the new Swift, Celerio, Baleno, Dzire and Ignis saw sales going up by a whopping 49% at 2,32,667 units. Maruti Suzuki Baleno cumulative sale also crossed 4 lakh in the month of June 2018. With the anticipation of the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift coming out soon resulted in drop in sales of Ciaz by over 31% and stood at 10,719 units. Sales of Maruti Suzuki's UVs dominated by Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza increased by 15% and saw a total sales of 65,754 units. Other cars in the UV space include Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Maruti Suzuki Gypsy.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Maruti Suzuki Omni sales combined stood at 44,788 units in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the company will be rolling out its new Ciaz which will make its market launch in August 2018 and is expected to come with a new petrol engine. In this ongoing financial year 2018-19, Maruti Suzuki will also launch all-new Ertiga and the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in India.