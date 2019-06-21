Drako GTE teased; Another electric supercar with over 1,200hp

Electric cars are the fad these days and should we add (confidently), the future. Every manufacturer worth his salt is trying their hands on one. More often than not, we see a lot of electric car start-ups rearing their heads now and then. One such carmaker is Drako Motors. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, we won’t blame you. Most of these firms work from a barn and then suddenly announce their achievements. Drako Motors was founded by Shiv Sikand (of course, there has to be an Indian connection) and Dean Drako. The company is based out of Silicon Valley and has been in operation from the last 10 years.

What’s special about the Drako GTE?

Behind closed doors, Drako Motors has been working silently on this supercar. The company claims that 1,200hp and 8,800Nm of combined torque can be expected from this car. Of course, there are electric motors placed on each of the four wheels. Plus that combined torque is a result of clever multiplication tactics. So, may be only a fraction of it may be available for real world usage. Drako, though, claims a top speed of 332kmph and we believe this is a real world number. The GTE, in fact, has a Nurburgring lap record to its name from 2015. Yes, as a prototype, the GTE had set a lap record of 7 minutes and 49 seconds. This is of course ethereal for an electric car. The time it takes to charge this specimen or even the claimed mileage are all a mystery as of now. For now, the company is happy to supply us with this information that GTE will have the “rotational ability and cornering precision like no other supercar on the road today.” Moreover, all this power isn’t without utility and the Drako GTE, the company claims, will also carry four in luxury and accommodate their luggage as well.

Drako will showcase the GTE at the upcoming elite Quail Motorsports gathering in Monterey this August. The electric supercar will be made in limited numbers and will cater to an elite audience. We’re pretty sure that the price will be as electrifying as those quoted torque figures.