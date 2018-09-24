Doors for Mick Schumacher always open says Ferrari

Racing legend Micheal Schumacher's son Mick Schumacher has made his mark in the racing categories and the Italian racing team Ferrari says that its door for Mick would always be open for the German driver to race with Ferrari in Formula 1.

Schumacher's name has always gone well with Ferrari. Micheal Schumacher won five of his seven world championships with Ferrari and still remains the most successful driver in F1 history with 91 wins in his career. His son, Mick is 19 years old and has already claimed his first Formula 3 victory earlier this year. He also has won five races in a row and is an upcoming talent which will live up to Schumacher's racing legacy. Ferrari team boss Maurizio Arrivabene said that the teenager will always be on Ferrari's radar and Mick will always find home with this F1 team.

"The most important thing is to let him grow, without giving pressure," he said. "The recent results are very, very good, and I wish to him a great career, he said as quoted on ESPN. Ferrari does not want to put any pressure on Mick and also says that its Schumacher's family decision. At the moment Mick should have fun. "At Maranello how can you say no to a name like this" Maurizio added.

Mick Schumacher's next stint will be to move to Formula 2 by the next season. Currently, Mick is not associated with any F1 team however, Mercedes is supporting his current campaign in Formula 3. Schumacher's son has not participated in any F1 sessions. The entire world of Formula 1 misses Micheal Schumacher and we are sure that the talented Mick Schumacher will make way on to the top and will live up to the Schumacher's name.