Don’t buy a new SUV! Top 5 upcoming SUVs that might make you regret later

The SUV segment in India has been constantly witnessing the entry of newcomers for the last few years due to a constant increase in demand. Thankfully, the said category of vehicles is no longer limited to just those having a sound budget, all thanks to the subcompact and compact SUV segment. With the approaching festive season and growing competitiveness, numerous auto manufacturers are launching some interesting products in the SUV segment in the coming months. That said, if you are planning to buy an SUV right now and are confused or not completely convinced with present options, we advise you to wait for a bit more. The near future will see a lot of new offerings in the segment and some of them will be game changers. From Tata Harrier to the new Hyundai Carlino, there are many SUVs that Indian buyers can expect across segments. However, we've rounded up the top five SUVs that promise more than the rest in the next few months.

Tata H5X concept (Harrier) at Auto Expo 2018

Tata Harrier (H5X)

The Tata H5X SUV that was the attention magnet at the Tata Motors booth at the Auto Expo 2018 and the SUV will now be launched as the Tata Harrier. Tata Motors' newest SUV will most likely be launched in India by early next year and it is based on Tata Motors' Omega architecture that is a derivative of the L550 platform underpinning the Land Rover Discovery Sport. The upcoming Tata Harrier will get power from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo diesel engine that has been sourced from Fiat. The said motor should churn out a maximum power output of close to 140 hp. The upcoming Tata Harrier will boast of a premium cabin and some notable new features. The SUV will rival the likes of Jeep Compass in India.

Tata Harrier Launch timeline: 2018 end

Tata Harrier expected price: Rs 14 to 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Carlino concept

Hyundai Carlino

The last two editions of Auto Expo have been witnessing the Hyundai Carlino concept and the same has been recently spied testing for the first time. The test mule, however, showed some dissimilarities with the concept model and in fact, the front end looked similar to the Hyundai Kona. On the other hand, it is the rear that has major resemblance with the Carlino with the similar rectangular tail lamps. The India-bound Hyundai Carlino is expected to draw power from 1.0-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel engine options. The upcoming Hyundai Carlino will challenge the likes of popular subcompact SUV's like the Tata Nexon, Ford Ecosport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Hyundai Carlino launch timeline: 2018 end

Hyundai Carlino expected price: Rs 8 to 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

2019 Ford Everest aka Endeavour

2019 Ford Endeavour facelift

The new Ford Endeavour facelift is expected to be launched in India either by the end of this year or early next year. The new model has already made its global debut with the Everest badge in international markets and gets a host of new features. Powering the 2019 Ford Endeavour will be a 2.0-litre diesel engine that will be offered in two states of tune. While one is expected to churn out respective power and torque of close to 180 bhp and 420 Nm, the other one will develop 213 bhp and 500 Nm. A new 10-speed automatic transmission will be one of the biggest highlights of this SUV.

Ford Endeavour facelift launch timeline: Early 2019

Ford Endeavour facelift expected price: Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom)

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

The new more off-road oriented Jeep Compass Trailhawk is expected to be launched in India by the end of this year or early next year. The upcoming Jeep Compass Trailhawk stands 20mm higher than the regular model and gets a new Rock mode especially for off-roading. Reports on the internet suggest the company was busy calibrating the engine of Trailhawk as per the BS-VI norms and hence, the launch has been pushed ahead. Power on the upcoming Jeep Compass Trailhawk comes from the same 2.0-litre diesel engine from the standard model but a nine-speed automatic gearbox could be on offer with the Trailhawk. Other off-road friendly bits on the Jeep Compass Trailhawk include recovery hooks, skid plates and anti-glare decals on the bonnet.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk launch timeline: Early 2019

Jeep Compass Trailhawk expected price: Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra S201

Mahindra S201 sub-compact SUV

The new Mahindra sub-compact SUV, codenamed as S201 has been testing in India constantly since the last few weeks. The last set of spy images revealed the front end of the vehicle including the headlamp and tail lamp design. Spy images of the cabin have also leaked and the pictures show that the Mahindra S201 will get a dual tone dashboard along with a touchscreen infotainment system. The upcoming Mahindra S201 will most likely get power from a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a five-speed manual transmission as standard. The new Mahindra S201 SUV will be the 3rd offering in this segment by the company after TUV300 and NuvoSport.

Mahindra S201 sub-compact SUV launch timeline: 2018 end

Mahindra S201 expected price: Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom)