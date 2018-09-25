Donald Trump’s new Beast Limousine: Is this 7.5 Tonne Behemoth the safest limo on the planet?

The Beast has returned, US President Donald Trump recently debut his own iteration of the new Presidential Limo fondly known as the beast. Like the previous iteration first used by President Obama in 2009, this Beast too comes out of a General Motors’ garage and shares visual cues from the Cadillac Limo, although with a huge feature list of modern styling cues and superior technology and is arguably one of the safest Limousines in the World. Now as is the norm, for safety reasons intricate details on the new Beast, have been a secret. Don’t let Beasts “stretch sedan’ look fool you, the GMC Beast is actually built up around a GMC’s Topkick truck platform which tips the scale far above 7500 kgs. The reason why the design cues are so subtle is an attempt to mask its massive footprint, but in reality, the beast lives up to its name in being larger than any full-size pickup truck or SUV on the road today. While GMC is yet to say what really powers Trump's monolithic limo, but we suspect power comes from a large twin-turbocharged V8 to ensure that the Beast can hightail out of a sticky situation.

This video of Trump's new Limo shows how big it really is! ????????????

What’s apparent is the design-dimension-dilemma which leads to interesting features, like a headlight that looks straight out of Cadillac Escalade SUV and the new grille is emblematic of Cadillac's latest design direction as introduced on the Escala concept. This Beast is put in a fairly cleaner package than Obama’s beast which, frankly, looked a little like it was pulled together in a rush. The Beasts interiors are likely to also have considerable updates, although, it is unlikely that we are likely to see what the alleged 7-seater interiors look like anytime soon.

The 7.5 tonne Beast made its public debut during Trump's visit to New York City to attend the United Nations, General Assembly. The president landed in the City in lower Manhattan on the Marine One Helicopter and was met by the new Beast which took him around the city as part of a large motorcade. This means that the limo is officially road ready and will be seen with the president on all forthcoming trips, now once Putin’s Limo is officially ready we can look into how they stack up against each other. Our money is on the Beast, based on the POTUS, we expect “this will be the best Limo, in the history of Limos”!