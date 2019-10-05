All-electric Volvo XC40 SUV: Doing more with less

Sometimes less really is more: the forthcoming battery-powered Volvo XC40 SUV shows that cars can be made better by taking certain things away. Electric cars no longer need tailpipes or a large grille for cooling purposes, while the removal of an internal combustion engine creates extra room for even more storage space under the front hood.

A unique, covered front grille in body colour creates a distinct visual identity at the front of the electric XC40, made possible by the fact that an electric car needs less air flow for cooling purposes. The grille also neatly packages the sensors for the new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor platform.

Inside, a brand new driver interface specifically designed for electric cars keeps drivers up to date on relevant information such as battery status, while the interior design package features sporty styling details as well as carpets made of recycled materials.

Unique to the electric XC40, a special front load compartment (or ‘frunk’) located under the front hood provides around 30 litres of extra load space because an electric motor takes less space than a combustion engine. The fully electric XC40 will be first shown to the public on October 16.