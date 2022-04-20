Dodge Ram TRX based 6×6 Hennessey Mammoth rolls off production line

Hennessey Mammoth 1000 6×6 TRX is the largest truck ever made by the Texas-based manufacturer. The peak power output of this truck is rated at over 1000 horsepower.

Hennessey is a name of high repute among car enthusiasts. The Texas-based manufacturer and tuner is known to build some of the most obnoxious vehicles in terms of performance. The brand has now taken the wraps off its newest creation – Hennessey Mammoth 1000 6×6 TRX. Like the name, the vehicle is long too. In fact, it is the biggest truck that the company has ever built. It is based on the Dodge Ram TRX.

The Mammoth 1000 6×6 TRX is over 23-feet long, 7-feet tall, and more than 7-feet wide. This gigantic 6×6 can make the biggest of production vehicles feel tiny. To match its size and presence with the performance, Hennessey had to make a host of changes to the powertrain and drivetrain.

Under the super-high bonnet sits a behemoth of an engine, displacing 6.2 litres of working volume. The Hellcat V8 motor is spruced up with a high-flow 2.65L supercharger and induction system. Hennessey’s engineers managed to boost the power output by more than 300 horsepower. Hence, it now totals to 1,012 horses. To ensure there’s enough grunt at disposal all the time, peak torque now stands at 1,314 Nm.

Moving over to the next chapter – suspension, the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 6×6 TRX rides on a Bilstein-sourced off-road kit. It includes locking axles as well. The rim size on this colossal-sized beast is 20-inch, while these are shod with 37-inch off-road tyres.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “Everything we do at Hennessey Performance is turned up to 11, but the Mammoth 1000 6×6 is definitely turned up to 12! Everything on the Mammoth 6×6 is bigger, badder, and more imposing – plus, it’s still super-fast, while being a total powerhouse off-road. It’s the undisputed king of the road.”

The Hennessey Mammoth 1000 6×6 TRX is priced from $449,950 (Rs. 3.44 Crores), including the cost of the donor vehicle – the Dodge Ram TRX. Moreover, the 6×6 boasts additional modifications on the inside and outside. The cabin is now finished in bespoke materials, shouting out premiumness loud. On the outside, there are new off-road bumpers and a zillion LED lights to amplify the exclusivity quotient of this automotive monstrosity.

