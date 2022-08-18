Dodge flexes EV muscle power: All you need to know

Dodge is aiming to redefine the American muscle car class with its first-ever EV, Charger Daytona SRT.

The cat’s out of the bag as Dodge has finally decided to charge ahead in the EV segment by revealing the images of the Charger Daytona SRT EV concept. The company promises that it will not lose an ounce of its muscle car heritage and will be faster than the iconic Hellcat. So all you Fast and the Furious fans can live by Vin Diesel’s famous quote, “ I live my life a quarter mile at a time.”

Let’s take a closer look at what the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV is all about.

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV: High Performance

Following its legendary high-powered nameplates like the Hellcat, Redeye and HEMI, the all-electric muscle car’s powertrain is called Banshee. Even though Dodge hasn’t revealed its power figures, the EV will be based on a brand new 800-volt architecture.

The Charger Daytona SRT Concept will come standard with an all-wheel-drive system, which according to Dodge will help improve the EV’s all-weather capability and push its performance beyond the Hellcat.

Dodge has taken a cue from Audi e-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan by mating the Daytona SRT Concept with a multi-speed transmission called eRupt. No doubt, this will make the driving experience a lot more involving and the new Dodge will sport steering-mounted paddle shifters.

To add that additional zing to the Daytona SRT Concept, it comes with a PowerShot feature that gives the EV a boost in power and a quick burst of acceleration. It will offer multiple driving modes like Auto, Sport, Track and Drag.

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV: Howling Exhaust Note

Sticking to its roots, the Charger Daytona SRT Concept will play a V8 symphony thanks to the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system. According to Dodge, the Charger Daytona SRT Concept hits a 126 dB note and mirrors the SRT Hellcat. The company has further stated that it stands for muscle, attitude and performance and the Charger Daytona SRT Concept is no different.

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV: Unique Aerodynamic Wing

The EV muscle car will be equipped with an aerodynamic device placed in front called the R-Wing, which decreases the drag by allowing air to pass through the hood. Improving the downforce helps in keeping the vehicle stable.

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV: Exteriors and Interiors

The Charger Daytona EV retains the classic 1968 three-door coupe design. Dodge has brought back the three-pointed Fratzog badge, which was earlier featured on its cars from 1962 to 1976. The EV concept retains the Charger’s iconic clean vertical front grille with brawny wheel arches complemented by 21-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Sticking to its minimalist design philosophy, the Charger Daytona EV gets neatly tucked in flush door handles.

As expected, the cabin has a driver-focused cockpit with a 12.3-inch infotainment system angled almost ten degrees towards the driver. The 16-inch instrument cluster is curved in design and the Charger Daytona EV also gets an 8-by-3-inch Head-up Display (HUD).

The steering wheel is flat-bottom in design while the seats are lightweight and race-inspired. They also get the Fratzog logo on them. To keep the weight under control, the floor is carbon fibre and to ensure that the cabin has an airy feel, especially for rear passengers, it comes with a panoramic glass roof.