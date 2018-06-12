Doctor uses Rs 35 lakh DC Avanti to tow garbage in Bhopal: The reason will leave you surprised

All thanks to Government of India's Swachh Bharat initiative, multiple cities in India now have a higher standard when it comes to cleanliness. Contributing to the mission, people do their bit in one way or the order to ensure cleaner surroundings. Bhopal happens to be one of the cleanest cities in India and a Doctor from the city has gone an extra mile in order to promote the cleanliness mantra. Abhinit Gupta, who is a dermatologist has involved his Rs 35 lakh DC Avanti sportscar into carrying garbage. In order to serve the purpose, Gupta has attached a garbage trolley that reads 'Swachta Abhiyaan' to his car through ropes.

Abhinit Gupta's yellow DC Avanti was gifted to him by his father. Regarding Gupta's DC Avanti, there is a popular hashtag on Twitter #70LakhKiKachraGadi but since the actual price of the sportscar is half as mentioned in the hashtag, it is not confirmed how that hashtag came into the picture. Gupta's family also supports the cause and he has urged celebrities and cricketers to come forward and use their swanky cars and bikes to promote cleanliness.

70 lac ki kachara gaadi , dc avanti se kiya swach bharat abhiyaan dr abhinit gupta pic.twitter.com/dBFVHrVfnq — Dr Abhinit Gupta (@drabhinitgupta) June 9, 2018

DC Avanti is an indigenously developed sportscar by renowned car customiser Dilip Chhabria and the owner of famous customising firm DC Design. Powering the DC Avanti is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The engine is good for producing a maximum power output of 250 bhp along with a peak torque of 360 Nm. DC Avanti gathered attention during its launch as it is the only sportscar to be offered in India at such a price point. However, the name soon faded away and the car did not manage to do any big wonders in the market.

Nonetheless, the initiative by Abhinit Gupta has brought the car back into the headlines. His initiative is indeed a unique one and we might see more such examples in near future.