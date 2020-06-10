DL, RC expired during lockdown? Govt extends validity till 30 September

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has advised the enforcement authorities to treat motor vehicle documents, which had expired since 1st Feb 2020, as valid till 30 September 2020.

By:Updated: Jun 10, 2020 12:05 PM

validity of driving licence and vehicle fitness certificate increased again modi government announces

In a document dated 9 June 2020, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has notified the director-general of police, transport department and transport commissioners of states and UTs of the extension on the expiry date of motor vehicle documents. The validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), Learner’s License, Driving License, Registration or any other concerned document whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since 1st Feb 2020 or will expire till 30th September 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till 30 September 2020.

The ministry has advised the enforcement authorities to treat such documents valid till 30 September 2020. It further requests all states and union territories to implement the advisory so that the citizens, transporters, organisations operating during this difficult time shall not be harassed or face difficulties.

“Considering the situation for prevention of COVID 19 still continues, and as per the requests received, Shri Gadkari directed his Ministry to issue advise for extension of this period till 30th Sept for treating the documents valid for enforcement purposes,” a PIB press release stated.

This is not the first time and extension has been issued for motor vehicle documents. On 30th March, MoRTH had issued an advisory for the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration or any other concerned document whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire till 31st of May 2020.

Also read: Car, bike on-road prices in India to go down: IRDAI withdraws long-term motor insurance policies

In another relief to motorists, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has made an announcement over the withdrawal of the long-term motor insurance package policy starting 1st August 2020. It is said that the decision was taken due to a number of factors. This would mean that the on-road price of vehicles will lower in the coming days. Click the link above for all details.

