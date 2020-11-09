Diwali savings offer: Up to Rs 55,000 discount on Nissan Kicks

With the new Nissan Kicks, customers stand to get a festive season discount of Rs 15,000 on the SUV as well as get an exchange benefit of Rs 40,000.

The new Nissan Kicks debuted a turbo petrol engine in the SUV. This came in place of the 1.5-litre diesel engine. This new engine is a 1.3-litre, turbo petrol unit that makes 156hp of power and 254Nm. Nissan India has paired this engine with a 6-speed manual or a CVT. The price of the new Nissan Kicks starts from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.41 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, the deal has been made sweeter with Diwali discounts that Nissan India is giving to its customers. With the new Nissan Kicks, customers stand to get a festive season discount of Rs 15,000 on the SUV as well as get an exchange benefit of Rs 40,000. However, one needs to hurry. These deals are on till November 15, 2020. One needs to book the car within this date to avail these benefits. Express Drives feels that if a probable customer pushes his way, he can eke out more discounts.

The Nissan Kicks also has a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that brings in 104hp and 142Nm to the table. This engine only has a 5-speed manual transmission. This engine forms the starting point of the Kicks. With the turbo petrol engine, Nissan India has added a bit of new features too. The cabin can be pre-cooled through a key fob. There is also the idle start-stop system. An 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system too is present. This one hosts Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. There is an automatic climate control which is provided as well.

On the outside, the Kicks gets LED headlights, alloy wheels and LED tail lamps. There is no sunroof on offer but in terms of safety, customers get four airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist and traction control. The Kicks is one of the slower selling models in its class. It is likely that these discounts will up the demand and generate traction.

